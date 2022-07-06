Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Minions: The Rise Of Gru’ Boogies To $202M WW As ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Flies By $1.1B & ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Rumbles Past $800M – International Box Office

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Duffer Brothers Launch Netflix Shingle Upside Down Pictures; ‘Stranger Things’ Spinoff, Manga ‘Death Note’, ‘The Talisman’ Series In Works
Read the full story

‘Devotion’: Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell Korean War Movie To Go Wide During Thanksgiving

Devotion
Jesse Brown (Jonathan Majors) and Tom Hudner (Glen Powell) in Columbia Pictures' 'Devotion' Sony

Sony has decided to push Devotion to Wednesday, Nov. 23, as a wide release.

The Culver City studio previously planned an October rollout that included going limited on Oct. 14, an Oct. 21 expansion and wide break on Oct. 28.

On its new date, Devotion joins Disney’s animated Strange World, Universal/Amblin’s Steven Spielberg autobio pic The Fabelmans, an untitled movie from Neon and Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All from United Artists Releasing. The weekend before, starting Nov. 18, brings Universal’s newsroom drama She Said and Searchlight’s The Menu. 

The J.D. Dillard-directed aerial-war movie follows the harrowing true story of two elite U.S. Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War. Their heroic sacrifices ultimately would make them the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen. Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell star.

The pic’s screenplay is by Jake Crane & Jonathan A. H. Stewart, based on the book by Adam Makos. Molly Smith, Rachel Smith, Thad Luckinbill and Trent Luckinbill produce. EPs are Dillard and Powell. The film also stars Christina Jackson, Joe Jonas and Thomas Sadoski.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad