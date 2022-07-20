Derek Hough Signs Overall Deal With Walt Disney Television Alternative

EXCLUSIVE: Derek Hough is celebrating more than just his recent Emmy nomination for his choreography work in the ABC special The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough. The longtime Dancing with the Stars pro-turned judge has signed an overall deal with Walt Disney Television Alternative.

The pact not only keeps Hough as a judge on DWTS for the upcoming season but will give him the opportunity to develop new projects.

“DWTS is lightning in a bottle. A once in a lifetime show. Being apart of that legacy has been an honor and a privilege,” Hough tells Deadline. “It’s the show that keeps on giving. Each season feels totally different. Just when I feel like I’ve seen it all, I’m always pleasantly surprised and inspired. There’s a lot of uncertainty with this show from season to season. Another word for uncertainty is adventure and I’m always ready for adventure.”

Walt Disney TV Alternative is the newly formed unscripted production unit led by Rob Mills, executive vice president, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. The team is responsible for building on the success of the company’s existing unscripted brands by identifying new ideas and concepts for series, collaborating with the creative community as well as new and existing talent, and supervising creative production on unscripted series and pilots. WDT Alternative’s charge is to generate new projects to live on the networks and platforms within the Disney ecosystem.

With his recent nomination in Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming, Hough is now tied with Debbie Allen for receiving 12 nominations for choreography. Hough has won three, all for his work on DWTS.

Hough will return to the DWTS judges dais with Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli when the new season premieres on Disney+. No premiere date has been set.