Denzel Washington, Gymnast Simone Biles Among 2022 Presidential Medal Of Freedom Recipients

Oscar winner Denzel Washington, gymnast Simone Biles and the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs are among this year’s 17 recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the White House announced today.

Presented to individuals who have “made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace or other significant societal, public or private endeavors,” the Medal is the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Other recipients this year include the late Sen. John McCain, former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords and Olympic gold medalist Megan Rapinoe. See the complete list below.

Washington, who has won two Oscars and a Tony Award, among other accolades, was cited for his service as National Spokesman for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America for more than 25 years.

Related Story NBCUniversal Will Unplug The Olympic Channel After Five-Year Linear TV Run

The awards will be presented at the White House next Thursday, July 7.

The following individuals will be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom: