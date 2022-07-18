UK Agency Denton Brierley Signs Talent Agent Katy Wale

EXCLUSIVE: Denton Brierley, the UK agency representing stars from Ted Lasso, The White Lotus and Killing Eve, has signed talent agent Katy Wale.

Several agencies were vying for Wale, who brings clients to Denton Brierley including Lou Llobell (Foundation), Lyna Dubarry (Liaison), Luke Roskell (Outlander) and Hattie Gotobed (Game of Thrones).

She joins from Vivienne Clore Artist Management and previously worked at boutique agency Galloways.

Launched six years ago by Creative Artists Management alums Gavin Denton-Jones and Suzy Brierley, London-based Denton Brierley has slipped somewhat under the radar in the UK agency game but represents major established and up-and-coming talent including Ted Lasso Emmy-nominee Sarah Niles, The White Lotus’ Leo Woodall, who is starring in Netflix’s One Day adaptation, and Killing Eve’s Robert Gilbert. Other clients include. Sophia Brown (The Witcher: Blood Origins), Jefferson Hall (House of the Dragon), Maisie Richardson-Sellers (The Undeclared War), Richard Flood (Grey’s Anatomy), Ricky Whittle (American Gods), Charles Babalola (The Outlaws).

Brierley and Denton-Jones said Wale brings “a wealth of experience in nurturing new, emerging talent.

“With a commitment and dedication to her clients, her values compliment our own,” they added. “As we enter into our seventh year of business, we and our agent continue to place artist representation at the heart of our company.”

The UK agency sphere has been shaken up recently by U.S. giant UTA’s acquisition of the Curtis Brown Group.