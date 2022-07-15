‘Demascus’: Martin Lawrence Joins AMC Series As Recurring

Bad Boys actor Martin Lawrence is set for a key recurring role opposite Okieriete Onaodowan AMC’s Demascus, the half-hour comedic sci-fi series from playwright Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm and AMC Studios. The six-episode series is set to premiere next year on AMC and AMC+.

Created by Chisholm, Demascus follows Demascus (Onaodowan), a 33-year-old Black man who goes on a journey of self-discovery using an innovative new technology that allows him to experience different versions of his own life. The series is a comedic, genre-fluid, coming-of-age story with a reality-bending premise that explores the gulf between Black male perspectives, while also attempting to answer Demascus’ personal question: “Who am I?”

Janet Hubert, Caleb Eberhardt and Shakira Ja’nai Paye also star.

Lawrence will play Demascus’ irascible Uncle Forty, a man who has seen better days. Despite his failing health, Uncle Forty is eager to be acknowledged as the (currently self-proclaimed) patriarch of the family.

Desmascus, picked up in February as part of AMC’s straight-to-series development model, is executive produced by former Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul EP Mark Johnson, via his Gran Via Productions banner. Kirk Moore (American Crime, For Life) and Chisholm serve as co-showrunners. Myki Bajaj of Gran Via is also a producer.

Lawrence is in pre-production on Bad Boys 4 and will next be seen in the thriller Mindcage with John Malkovich. He’s repped by UTA, Artists First and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown and Passman.