Deadline’s The Contenders Television: The Nominees Set For Saturday August 6; 16 Networks/Studios And 29 Shows Participating

Deadline

Deadline’s The Contenders Television: The Nominees is set to roll virtually on Saturday, August 6. It’s an all-day event focusing on the actors, creative talent and artisans involved and nominated for this year’s exciting crop of television programming.

After the live two-day Phase 1 Contenders event at Paramount Studios in April, we now feature all the key names who not only have won at such awards ceremonies as Critics Choice, SAG, TCA and others, most are in fact nominated for Emmys now. What better time for industry members to take a few hours and catch up on all of them in one expansive event? Start time is 8 a.m. PT.

Moderators again will be from our Deadline editorial staff. Here are the networks and studios taking part along, with the nominated programs they will each be showcasing with a boatload of nominated talent on board:

ABC/ Sony Pictures Television

Live in Front of a Studio Audience

AMC

Better Call Saul

Apple TV+

Schmigadoon!

Severance

Ted Lasso

Comedy Central

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Disney TV

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Disney+

The Beatles: Get Back

FX

What We Do in the Shadows\

HBO Max

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Hacks

Station Eleven

The White Lotus

Hulu

Dopesick

The Dropout

The Great

Only Murders in the Building

Pam & Tommy

National Geographic

We Feed People

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

NBC

Late Night with Seth Meyers

Netflix

Squid Game

Peacock

Angelyne

Prime Video

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Lucy and Desi

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Showtime

Yellowjackets

We Need to Talk About Cosby

VH1

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Warner Bros. Television Group /ABC/20th Television

Abbott Elementary

