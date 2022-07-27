Deadline’s The Contenders Television: The Nominees Set For Saturday August 6; 16 Networks/Studios And 29 Shows Participating

Skip to main content
Deadline

Deadline’s The Contenders Television: The Nominees is set to roll virtually on Saturday, August 6. It’s an all-day event focusing on the actors, creative talent and artisans involved and nominated for this year’s exciting crop of television programming.

After the live two-day Phase 1 Contenders event at Paramount Studios in April, we now feature all the key names who not only have won at such awards ceremonies as Critics Choice, SAG, TCA and others, most are in fact nominated for Emmys now. What better time for industry members to take a few hours and catch up on all of them in one expansive event? Start time is 8 a.m. PT.

You can RSVP by clicking here.

Moderators again will be from our Deadline editorial staff. Here are the networks and studios taking part along, with the nominated programs they will each be showcasing with a boatload of nominated talent on board:

ABC/ Sony Pictures Television
Live in Front of a Studio Audience

AMC
Better Call Saul

Apple TV+
Schmigadoon!
Severance
Ted Lasso

Comedy Central
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Disney TV
Impeachment: American Crime Story

Disney+
The Beatles: Get Back

FX
What We Do in the Shadows\

HBO Max
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Hacks
Station Eleven
The White Lotus

Hulu
Dopesick
The Dropout
The Great
Only Murders in the Building
Pam & Tommy

National Geographic
We Feed People
The World According to Jeff Goldblum

NBC
Late Night with Seth Meyers

Netflix
Squid Game

Peacock
Angelyne

Prime Video
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Lucy and Desi
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Showtime
Yellowjackets
We Need to Talk About Cosby

VH1
RuPaul’s Drag Race

Warner Bros. Television Group /ABC/20th Television
Abbott Elementary

Our partners included Eyepetizer, Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, Siete Misterios Mezcal, and Michter’s Whiskey.

