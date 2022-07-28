DDA Adds Gina Sorial & Greg Longstreet

EXCLUSIVE: DDA has expanded its Los Angeles operations with two new executive hires: Greg Longstreet who joins as a Director of Personal Representation, and Gina Sorial who joins as a Director of Corporate Communications.

Longstreet will be part of a new division in LA for DDA, where he will focus on representing filmmakers including longtime clients Edgar Wright, Shane Black, Joe Cornish, and Greg Mottola. In addition to filmmakers, Longstreet works with comedic talent including Iliza Shlesinger, who is prepping her sixth Netflix special as well as the new book All Things Aside, and Steve-O who recently appeared in Jackass Forever and is selling out theatres across the country on The Bucket List Tour.

Sorial will work on DDA’s existing roster of clients which includes NEON, 30WEST, Black Bear Pictures, Bleecker Street, Academy Award winning CODA producers Vendôme Pictures, CNN Films, Castle Rock Entertainment, and more.

Longstreet and Sorial will report to LA-based partner Dana Archer and London based partners Lawrence Atkinson, Neil Bhatt and John Stannard.

In addition, Sorial will work closely with her counterpart in the UK office, Monique Levine, the Director of Corporate Communications, providing clients a global offering and round the clock services.

Commenting on the expansion, Archer said, “As demand for representation from creatives continues to grow, DDA has positioned itself as a turnkey solution through these two senior hires. Greg’s reputation and existing filmmaker client base made him the perfect choice to establish this new division at DDA; and Gina’s 15+ years of strategic communications will serve our corporate client base perfectly.”

Longstreet is a 15-year entertainment PR vet, who has handled campaigns for talent in front of and behind the camera across film, television, books, and touring. Additional clients who will be making the move to DDA include filmmakers: Tom George whose debut film See How They Run from Searchlight is set for a September release; Jessica M Thompson with The Invitation from Sony/Screen Gems set to open in August; James DeMonaco (The Purge franchise) who is currently in production on The Home starring Pete Davidson; and horror director Kevin Lewis whose 2021 Willy’s Wonderland starring Nicolas Cage became a cult classic. Longstreet also regularly works with Cavalry Media, The Nelms Brothers (Fatman) who are currently in production on Red Right Hand, Adam Rifkin (The Last Movie Star), Brian Petsos (Big Gold Brick), commercial director Casey Storm, music video/commercial director Andrew Donoho, Ferdinando Cito Filomarino (Beckett), and more.

Sorial’s experience spans a variety of industry sectors, including global televised live event programming, scripted and unscripted series, film, music, as well as lifestyle and consumer brands. She has spent over 15 years as a results-driven communications executive crafting strategic publicity campaigns at Dick Clark Productions, Rogers & Cowan, and most recently as VP, Communications at MRC where she oversaw communications across the studio’s divisions on project launches and campaign strategy for MRC Live & Alternative (formerly Dick Clark Productions), Film, TV, Non-Fiction, and Data (formerly Nielsen Music) as well as national publicity efforts for Billboard editorial, charts, and its tentpole annual events including Billboard Pride, Latin Music Week, and Women in Music.

Key personnel in the Los Angeles office include Senior Account Directors Sara Tehrani (Domestic Film) and Lucy Ewen (International).