‘Days Of Our Lives’ Star Kristian Alfonso Is Back – But It’s A New ‘Day’ In Her Career

Kristian Alfonso
Chris Haston/NBC

Kristian Alfonso isn’t Taylor Swift. The soap star claims she didn’t sing “We are never, ever, ever getting back together” when it came to her leave from Days of Our Lives.

But now, there’s a twist to that story.

Alfonso left Days in 2020 after a 37-year stint. Now, she’s returning, reprising her role of Hope Williams Brady in the Days offshoot Beyond Salem, which premieres July 11 on Peacock.

It’s not a return, Alfonso insisted in an interview with Soap Opera Digest. “[Beyond Salem] is, I feel, a branch of it.”

