‘Days Of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’ To Release Soundtrack From Peacock Spinoff

If the drama wasn’t enough on Beyond Salem, the team behind the Days of Our Lives spinoff on Peacock have created a way for fans to enjoy the short-term sudser long after the last episode drops today.

D. Brent Nelson and Ken Corday produced another 44-minute score soundtrack chapter 2 that’s now available across all digital platforms.

Released by Corday Productions, Inc., the album was recorded at Eastwood Scoring Stage on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif. Nelson and Corday hired a 44-piece live string orchestra and a harpist to help set the tone for the second iteration.

“There are places in our show where a cinematic approach enhances the storytelling in a big way,” said Nelson in a statement. “Yes, we are absolutely pushing the envelope in terms of putting music to picture in our genre… And sure, we could settle for a string section half this size. But why? 44 strings sound amazing, especially on the Eastwood Stage at Warner Bros. It’s very exciting and so much more fun doing it this way. There’s a sense of tradition and magic happening as the cues are being performed. For me, this is it. This is the thing.”

“This score for Beyond Salem as with the mothership, Days of our Lives, is always meant to enhance the story and in doing so only serves as a frame for the big picture” added Corday. “There are times when the music is played in scenes without dialogue and in those moments the composers have an amazing opportunity to enhance the story in a much more direct way. It has always been my greatest pleasure and creative outlet to have been able to score Days of our Lives since 1979. Beyond Salem has given us an opportunity to raise the bar and somewhat change the game of composing Daytime Drama.”

Nelson and Corday are Emmy-winning composers who have created the underscore for DOOL for more than 18 years.

Chapter 2 of the spinoff featured the return of DOOL super-couple Bo and Hope (Kristian Alfonso and Peter Reckell), as well as Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans, Drake Hogestyn as John Black, Stephen Nichols as Steve “Patch” Johnson, Mary Beth Evans as Kayla Brady Johnson, Lucas Adams as Tripp Johnson, and Camila Banus as Gabi Hernandez.