Day N Vegas Festival Canceled: “Combination Of Logistics, Timing & Production Issues”

The Day N Vegas music festival won’t be happening this year. Promoter Goldenvoice said today that the third annual event, which had been set for Labor Day weekend at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, has been canceled due to “a combination of logistics, timing and production issues.”

The 2022 fest was to have featured Travis Scott — whose performance at Astroworld last year turned tragic — SZA, J. Cole, Playboi Carti, Jhene Aiko and Oscar winner H.E.R.

“We’re sorry to announce that a combination of logistics, timing and production issues have forced us to cancel Day N Vegas for 2022,” Goldenvoice wrote on its website. “The refund process will begin immediately, and funds will appear back to your account within the next 2-4 weeks.”

Billed as Goldenvoice’s “premier hip-hop and R&B event,” the three-day festival had been set for September 2-4. The promoted also said the gathering “remains culturally influential beyond the rap, hip-hop, and R&B landscapes.”

Last year’s Day N Vegas made headlines when Scott pulled out of headlining gig in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy, in which nine people in a crush during his performance. Post Malone took over as the 2021 Day N Vegas headliner. This year’s event was to be among several festival dates for Scott, who also was removed as a night-closing act at Coachella this year.