David Harbour & Pedro Pascal To Headline ‘My Dentist’s Murder Trial’ True Crime Limited Series In Works At HBO

HBO is developing My Dentist’s Murder Trial, a limited series, starring and executive produced by David Harbour (Stranger Things) and Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian, The Last of Us).

Written by Steve Conrad (Patriot, Perpetual Grace, LTD), who is set to direct the pilot episode, My Dentist’s Murder Trial is inspired by James Lasdun’s 2017 New Yorker article “My Dentist’s Murder Trial: Adultery, false identities, and a lethal sedation.”

The true crime story chronicled in the article centers on Dr. Gilberto Nunez who in 2015 was indicted for killing his friend Thomas Kolman by getting him “to ingest a substance that caused his death.” There were also two forgery counts, including Nunez posing as a C.I.A. agent. Nunez, who had had an affair with Kolman’s wife Linda, stood trial in 2018 where he was found not guilty of murder but guilty on fraud charges, which led to a prison sentence.

Pascal will play Dr. Nunez. HBO would not say whether Harbour will play the victim, Thomas Kolman, or the article’s author, Lasdun, whose long-time family dentist Nunez was.

Conrad, Harbour and Pascal executive produce with Bruce Terris, Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch for Escape Artists as well as Molly Allen, MGM Television and James Lasdun. Escape Artists’ Taylor Latham co-executive produces.

Pascal and Conrad both are currently in business with HBO. Pascal headlines the network’s high-profile upcoming series The Last Of Us. Conrad serves as writer and executive producer on Game Of Thrones‘ Dunk & Egg prequel series in the works. Harbour is coming off the viewership-record setting fourth season of Netflix hit Stranger Things.

Conrad is repped by CAA, Spencer Baumgarten, and Todd Stern at Weintraub Tobin; Harbour is repped by WME; Pascal is repped by WME, Anonymous Content, Jackoway Austen Tyerman and Relevant; Lasdun is repped by WME; Escape Artists is repped by UTA; Allen is repped by UTA; Terris is repped by CAA, Matt Leipzig, and Melissa Rogal at Lichter Grossman.