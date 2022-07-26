David Giffels’ Memoir ‘All The Way Home’ In The Works As Half-Hour Series From Process Media & Brillstein

EXCLUSIVE: All the Way Home: Building a Family in a Falling-Down House, David Giffels’ best-selling memoir, is being adapted into a half-hour series.

Giffels, who wrote on MTV’s Beavis and Butt-Head, and Lee Kirk, who directed feature film Ordinary World, will create the series, known as Wreckless, with Steve Basilone, a co-exec producer on ABC’s The Goldbergs, set to serve as showrunner.

It will be produced by Process Media and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

All the Way Home, which was published in 2009, follows David and Gina.

With their grand move to New York City imploding upon arrival and the discovery of an unexpected pregnancy, the pair find themselves retreating back to their Rust Belt hometown. David yearns to write the Great Midwestern Novel; Gina dreams of escaping her working-class upbringing. Instead, they’re scrambling to find a house to start their family. But Akron offers nothing to match their grandiose imaginations, punk-rock idiosyncrasies, and nonexistent budget. Then they discover the Radner mansion, an opulent Tudor built during the city’s early-20th century industrial boom, now fallen into utter disrepair. No one in their right mind would dream of taking it on; David and Gina fall head over heels. Their impulsive offer is accepted, and they have no choice but to move into the wreck and try to make it a home.

Process Media’s Tim Perell will executive produce alongside Basilone and Brad Petrigala of Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Giffels said, “The book tells the real-life story of how my wife Gina and I started our family together, by moving into a condemned mansion in Akron, Ohio, and trying to turn it into our home. It’s a crazy love story filled with angry raccoons, flying chainsaws, and collapsing floors.”

Perell added, “I couldn’t put this book down when I read it. It has the construct of The Money Pit with the razor-sharp relationship humor of Catastrophe and all the heart of Ted Lasso.”

Giffels is represented by Daniel Greenberg at Levine Greenberg Rostan Literary Agency. Kirk is represented by Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Basilone is represented by UTA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.