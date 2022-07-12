Dave Chappelle’s Controversial Special ‘The Closer’ Lands Emmy Nom

Dave Chappelle continues to gain the support of TV Academy voters.

The comedian’s latest Netflix comedy special The Closer, which has been engulfed in controversy due to the backlash regarding transgender jokes, has landed an Emmy nomination in the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) category.

He compete against Adele: One Night Only, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts, Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special and One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga.

2022 Emmy Nominations: Deadline’s Complete Coverage

It is his fourth nomination in the category in five years. In 2018, his Equanimity special won the award, while in 2020 he also beat rival comedians Hannah Gadsby, Jerry Seinfeld, John Mulaney and Tiffany Haddish, as well as his own PBS special around him winning the Mark Twain comedy award.

Last year, however, his George Floyd special 8:46, which dropped on YouTube, was beaten by Hamilton.

Emmy Snubs: ‘Reservation Dogs’, Selena Gomez, ‘Yellowstone’, ‘This Is Us’ & More

The Closer, which was released in October 2021, received backlash for Chappelle’s take on transgender rights. It caused a walkout from trans employees at the streamer, while co-CEO Ted Sarandos was in the crosshairs after defending the special and admitting that he “screwed up” the internal communication of the issue.

Directed by Stan Lathan, here’s the official synopsis of the special: As he closes out his slate of comedy specials, Dave takes the stage to try and set the record straight — and get a few things off his chest.