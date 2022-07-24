Dave Chappelle Is Surprise Opening Act At Chris Rock/Kevin Hart New York Show

Dave Chappelle played the role of show-stopper, surprising a sold-out Madison Square Garden on Saturday night by opening for Rock and Hart. He strolled out unannounced, cigarette in hand, with his trademark “C” projected on the screens the lone indication.
Chappelle was in rare form, delighting the crowd while talking about his recent venue problems in Minnesota and other exploits.
Chappelle held court for more than 20 minutes, talking about the attack on him at Hollywood Bowl. Chappelle said he hopes his attacker gets monkeypox. “Not that he should die, but his ass should itch for four to six weeks.”
Chris Rock followed Chappelle’s set, followed by Hart.
