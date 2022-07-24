Skip to main content
Dave Chappelle Is Surprise Opening Act At Chris Rock/Kevin Hart New York Show

There’s an axiom of show business that says you never start the show with a show-stopper. Evidently, either Chris Rock and Kevin Hart didn’t get the memo, or are super-confident.

Dave Chappelle played the role of show-stopper, surprising a sold-out Madison Square Garden on Saturday night by opening for Rock and Hart. He strolled out unannounced, cigarette in hand, with his trademark “C” projected on the screens the lone indication.

Chappelle was in rare form, delighting the crowd while talking about his recent venue problems in Minnesota and other exploits.

“Had to sneak my way in here,” he said at the top, a sly reference to his recent Minnesota ban from the First Avenue venue. “Despite what you may have read about in the news, I’m okay, and I appreciate the support.”

Chappelle held court for more than 20 minutes, talking about the attack on him at Hollywood Bowl. Chappelle said he hopes his attacker gets monkeypox. “Not that he should die, but his ass should itch for four to six weeks.”

Chris Rock followed Chappelle’s set, followed by Hart.

The show ended with the three comedians reunited on stage. A debate over which one was the G.O.A.T. (Greataest of All-Time) ensued, before Hart seemed to end the debate by bringing out a live goat draped in gold chains to end the set.

“I’m not taking care of that shit!” Rock shouted, but Hart insisted that the tribute was to undeline that he felt Rock was truly the greatest.

Chappelle interrupted. “This is the worst night of this goat’s life.”

Rock had a quick reply: “He’s just happy he’s not at a Jamaican restaurant!”

