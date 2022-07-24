Dave Chappelle Is Surprise Opening Act At Chris Rock/Kevin Hart New York Show

There’s an axiom of show business that says you never start the show with a show-stopper. Evidently, either Chris Rock and Kevin Hart didn’t get the memo, or are super-confident.

Dave Chappelle played the role of show-stopper, surprising a sold-out Madison Square Garden on Saturday night by opening for Rock and Hart. He strolled out unannounced, cigarette in hand, with his trademark “C” projected on the screens the lone indication.

Chappelle was in rare form, delighting the crowd while talking about his recent venue problems in Minnesota and other exploits.