Dan Stevens & Jessica Henwick Join Hunter Schafer In Tilman Singer’s Neon Horror ‘Cuckoo’ – First Look

Neon has wrapped principal photography on Tilman Singer’s horror Cuckoo marking the feature film debut of Euphoria‘s Hunter Schafer, with Dan Stevens (I’m Your Man) and Jessica Henwick (The Gray Man) joining an ensemble that also includes Marton Csókás (Freelance), Greta Fernández (Santo) and Jan Bluthardt (Luz). (Check out the first still from the film, unveiled today, below.)

Details as to the plot of the film written and directed by Singer are being kept under wraps, though we know the pic shot on 35mm in Germany has been slated for release in 2023.

Executive produced by Tom Quinn, Jeff Deutchman, Emily Thomas and Ryan Friscia for Neon, Cuckoo is produced by Markus Halberschmidt, Josh Rosenbaum, Maria Tsigka, and Ken Kao, Thor Bradwell and Ben Rimmer, in a cooperation between Germany’s Fiction Park and the States’ Waypoint Entertainment. Additional funding came from the Film und Medien Stiftung NRW, HessenFilm and the German Federal Film Fund.

Stevens recently starred in Germany’s Oscar submission I’m Your Man, which made the 2022 shortlist for Best International Feature. He currently stars in the Starz political thriller series Gaslit, alongside Sean Penn and Julia Roberts, and was recently announced as the lead of Adam Wingard’s Godzilla vs. Kong sequel.

Henwick will begin filming Neon’s Kitty Green film titled The Royal Hotel this summer, alongside Julia Garner. She was most recently seen in Warner Bros.’ Matrix: Resurrections, as well as in Blade Runner: Black Lotus, and will next be seen in the Russo Brothers’ film The Gray Man for Netflix, along with Rian Johnson’s anticipated Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Stevens is repped by CAA, Julian Belfrage Associates in the UK, Players Agentur Management in Germany and Peikoff Mahan Law Office; Henwick by CAA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.