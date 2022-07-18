Dan Levy Launches Not A Real Production Company, Taps Megan Zehmer As President Of Film & Television

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy Award-winner Dan Levy has launched a new production company, Not A Real Production Company.

Joining Levy as his producing partner is long-time publicist Megan Zehmer, who will also serve as the company’s President of Film and Television. In this role, she will oversee all development and work to further expand the company’s slate.

The company’s launch comes as Levy officially begins his new overall television deal with Netflix, where he also has a first-look feature film deal.

Not A Real Production Company has several projects in various stages of development, including a previously announced original film at Netflix that will mark Levy’s feature directorial debut. Along with directing, Levy will also write and star in the untitled film, which he and Zehmer are producing alongside Sister’s Stacey Snider and Kate Fenske.

“Megan navigated the PR roll-out for the Schitt’s Creek Emmy campaign with such an impressive level of skill, taste, and ingenuity, Levy tells Deadline in an exclusive statement. “Her work speaks for itself at this point, but what really impressed me throughout that process was her sensitivity to never exploit. Preserving the integrity of the show was always paramount for her, and that’s not always the case. It’s a rare gift to be able to lead with both heart and head. And that’s precisely the skillset I was looking for in a partner for Not A Real Production Company – someone with impeccable taste who could approach our development with both a savvy understanding of the business side of things and a real sensitivity to the humanity of the creative process. At the end of the day, my goal for this company is to continue to produce and create elevated projects across all mediums, genres, and formats that resonate with people in meaningful ways. And I am thrilled to say that our current slate of projects surpasses all our expectations.”

Zehmer adds, “To have the privilege of knowing Dan is to know that his work is an accurate reflection of his heart. Watching him contribute an immeasurable amount of good to the world through Schitt’s Creek was easily one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life, and there’s no one I believe in more than him. I also happen to be fairly fond of him! Our foundation of mutual trust and respect, borderline telepathic shorthand, and shared creative vision made this next step in our partnership all but inevitable. And the fact that our first project together is Dan’s film, for which he has written one of the most special scripts I’ve read in a long time, is overwhelming, to say the least.”

Later this year, the company will also debut its first series, The Big Brunch on HBO Max. Created by Levy and produced alongside Boardwalk Pictures, The Big Brunch is a cooking competition series that celebrates the most inspiring undiscovered culinary voices from every corner of the country. Chefs will be offered the opportunity to share their stories and their business dreams, all while competing for a life-altering prize. Levy serves as host, as well as judge alongside chef Sohla El-Waylly and restaurateur Will Guidara.

Additionally in development at the company is the adult animated comedy Standing By for Hulu. Co-created by Levy and Ally Pankiw, Standing By is a satirical look into the lives of a group of eternally bound, disgruntled guardian angels and the lessons they’ll eventually learn from not only the dysfunctional humans they’re in charge of protecting but also each other.

Levy and Not A Real Production Company are repped by WME, MGMT Entertainment, and Morris Yorn.