The CW Sets Fall Premiere Dates Including Debut Of ‘The Winchesters’ & ‘Walker Independence’

The CW on Tuesday announced its fall premiere dates that include the debut of new legal drama Family Law, the Walker prequel Walker Independence, and the Supernatural prequel The Winchesters.

Look out for the series debut of Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars along with an 11th season of Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Gone from the CW schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season: Tom Swift, Legends of Tomorrow, Legacies, Legends of the Hidden Temple, Batwoman, Naomi, Dynasty, Charmed, Roswell, New Mexico, In the Dark and 4400.

Below is the schedule, with new series in all caps.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 31

8-9 PM — DC’S Stargirl (Season Premiere)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2

8-9 PM — FAMILY LAW (Series Premiere)

9-10 PM — Coroner (Season Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 59-10 PM — Kung Fu (Season Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6

8-9 PM — Walker (Season Premiere)

9-10 PM — WALKER INDEPENDENCE (Series Premiere)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 10

8-9 PM — All American (Season Premiere)

9-10 PM — All American: Homecoming (Season Premiere)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11

8-9 PM — THE WINCHESTERS (Series Premiere)

9-10 PM — PROFESSIONALS (Series Premiere)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14

8-9 PM — Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Season Premiere)

9-9:30 PM — Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Season Premiere)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22

8-9 PM — CRISS ANGEL’S MAGIC WITH THE STARS (Series Premiere)

9-9:30 PM — World’s Funniest Animals (Season Premiere)