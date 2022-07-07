Cutting Edge Media Music Cuts Music Rights Deal With Anton On Starry Thrillers ‘All Fun And Games’ And ‘Mother’s Instinct’

EXCLUSIVE: Cutting Edge Media Music has inked a deal with Anton, which will have it invest in the company’s films All Fun and Games and Mother’s Instinct, in exchange for the corresponding rights to the films’ original scores. The deal comes following two successful collaborations with Anton Production on the Searchlight horror-thriller The Night House and the disaster pic Greenland starring Gerard Butler.

All Fun and Games hinges on the premise that there’s a strange element of cruelty embedded in kids’ games—Flashlight Tag, Hangman, Simon Says—and sometimes it’s taken too far. The horror-thriller marking the first joint production for Anton and AGBO follows a group of siblings who find themselves in a game with a demonic twist. Asa Butterfield (Sex Education), Natalia Dyer (Stranger Things), Keith David (Greenleaf), Annabeth Gish (The Fall of the House of Usher) and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (Pinocchio) star in the pic, which Eren Celeboglu and Ari Costa are directing from their script co-written by J.J. Braider. Production kicked off in Canada in April.

Related Story Jerrod Carmichael Inks Big Overall Deal With HBO, Sets New Comedy Special

Mother’s Instinct is an early ’60s-set psychological thriller that follows Alice (Jessica Chastain) and Celine (Anne Hathaway), best friends and neighbors living an idyllic, traditional lifestyle with manicured lawns, successful husbands and sons of the same age. Life’s perfect harmony is suddenly shattered after a tragic accident. Guilt, suspicion and paranoia then combine to unravel their sisterly bond and a psychological battle of wills begins as the maternal instinct reveals its darker side. The English-language remake of Olivier Masset-Depasse’s award-winning Belgian film Duelles, marking the feature directorial debut of renowned cinematographer Benoit Delhomme (The Theory of Everything), will also star Josh Charles (We Own This City) and Anders Danielsen Lie (The Worst Person in the World).

“We are thrilled to be working with Sebastien [Reybaud], John [Zois] and the Anton team again on two incredible new projects,” said Cutting Edge Group COO, Tara Finegan. “Anton Production is committed to the top notch global production of creative content and we’re proud to be their partners.”

Cutting Edge Media Music is a financing and investment company with expertise in music for film, television, games and more. The company also operates as a publisher and record label and has provided a range of music services to over 1000 feature films, TV shows, musical theatre productions and games. Notable projects to which it has contributed these services include Stranger Things, Bridgerton, The King’s Speech, Moonlight, Drive, Star Trek: Discovery, Fury, John Wick, Sicario, Whiplash, Hacksaw Ridge and The Walking Dead; such Broadway shows as Matilda, The Color Purple, Anastasia and My Fair Lady; and such games as Sunset Overdrive, Assassins Creed Valhalla, Red Dead Redemption and Cyberpunk 2077.

Anton is the global content provider that has been behind projects ranging from global kids and family fare such as Paddington and Shaun The Sheep, the animated feature Fireheart, and Around The World in 80 Days to genre franchises such as His Dark Materials, the aforementioned Greenland and its sequel Greenland Migration; McMafia, The Night House and Choose or Die; as well as director-driven titles such as Both Sides of the Blade, Gentleman Jack and The Pursuit of Love.