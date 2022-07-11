Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson Boards Josh Stolberg’s Horror Pic ‘Skill House’, Will Produce Alongside Proxima Media’s Ryan Kavanaugh

EXCLUSIVE: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Power Book II: Ghost) has signed on to star in the horror film Skill House from Ryan Kavanaugh’s Proxima Media—and will also produce the pic under his G-Unit Film & Television banner. He joins an ensemble led by TikTok star Bryce Hall, which also includes UFC veteran Paige VanZant, as previously announced. Other new additions to the ensemble include Leah Pipes (Sorority Row), McCarrie McCausland (Army Wives), Ivan Leung (The Tender Bar), Neal McDonough (Yellowstone), John DeLuca (Spree), Caitlin Carmichael (Midnight in the Switchgrass), Dani Oliveros (Roar), Emily Mei (The Download) and Jacob Skidmore (Trinkets).

The film from writer-director Josh Stolberg (Spiral) is billed as a dark satire of social media and influencer culture, and what those new to the sphere are willing to do to attain fame. Conceived as the first in a franchise, it’s currently in production in Los Angeles at the TikTok “collab house” known as Sway House. Additional producers on the pic financed by Proxima Media include Alex Baskin and Lifeboat Productions’ Amy Kim and Jaime Burke. Daniel Herther, who oversees production and creative development at Proxima, is exec producing alongside Jason Barhydt and Bobby Sarnevesht. The film is slated for release early next year.

(Top L-R) Leah Pipes, McCarrie McCausland, Ivan Leung, (Middle L-R) Neal McDonough, John DeLuca, Caitlin Carmichael, (Bottom L-R) Dani Oliveros, Emily Mei and Jacob Skidmore Personal Courtesy; Tommy Flanagan; Bjoern Kommerell; Sheen Wang; Ren Scott; Uriel Espinoza; Bella Saville

“This film is bursting with mavericks of entertainment, many of them spanning multiple genres and platforms,” said Kavanaugh. “From a global rap and hip-hop music icon to a businessman, actor, writer, and producer – if anyone knows a thing or two about breaking the boundaries, it’s 50 Cent. I’m honored to work alongside him as we watch Bryce do the same with his career.”

Jackson is an actor, producer, rapper and entrepreneur who founded G-Unit Film & Television in 2005. He exec produced, directed and co-starred in Starz’s hit series Power, and closed a deal with Starz and Lionsgate in October 2018 that has seen him expand its universe as an exec producer on the spinoffs Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Power Book IV: Force. Jackson’s company also has produced ABC’s For Life and Starz’s BMF, which was renewed last fall for a second season.

Jackson has also previously appeared on series like For Life and such films as Southpaw, Last Vegas and Escape Plan. He will next be seen in The Expendables 4 and the action pic Den of Thieves 2: Pantera with Gerard Butler.

