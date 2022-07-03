Skip to main content
Crosby, Stills & Nash Back On Spotify, Ending Joe Rogan-Fueled Boycott

From left: Stephen Stills, Neil Young, Graham Nash and David Crosby onstage in 2002. Mega Agency

Crosby, Stills and Nash apparently aren’t giving us just a song before they go. That’s because they’ve decided to return to Spotify, ending a boycott of the streamer that began in February in protest of podcaster Joe Rogan’s content.

Billboard reported.the return of the group’s music as of Saturday. David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash originally announced they were leaving the streaming service, joining ex-bandmate Neil Young and others. The boycotts concerned Rogan’s podcast guests, some of whom promoted theories on the pandemic that were counter to the official narrative.

