Critics Choice Sets Dates For 28th Annual Ceremony, Documentary Awards, Plus Celebrations Of Black, Latino, & Asian Pacific Cinema/TV

Deadline

Without awaiting word on a date for the Golden Globe Awards or even if they will be proceeding on NBC (which is reportedly still in discussions with the HFPA), the Critics Choice Association today has not only staked their flag for the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards, but also their 7th Documentary awards and a fast growing series of “Celebrations” focusing on Black, Latino and now Asian Pacific achievements in movies and television.

The 2023 Critics Choice Awards will be held Sunday January 15 at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, airing live on the CW. The date is associated with where the ceremony had traditionally been parked pre-pandemic. The 27th awards event, also at the Fairmont had to be moved to March of this year due to Covid concerns and featured a live hookup from the Savoy in London for those nominees who also were attending the BAFTA awards, which was held on the same date. The awards season calendar is expected to look a lot more like 2019 this year in terms of where events fall into place.

Here is the complete rundown and dates for all five shows.

Critics Choice Awards

The 28th annual Critics Choice Awards will return to the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 15, 2023. It will air live on The CW from 7:00 – 10:00 pm ET (delayed PT – check local listings). The show is set to continue its combined film and television awards format honoring the best in cinematic, televised and streaming achievement. Historically, the Critics Choice Awards are the most accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations. Bob Bain serves as Executive Producer.

The 7th annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards are set for November 13, 2022 at a new and larger venue this year, the Edison Ballroom in Manhattan. The deadline for submissions is September 16, 2022; nominations will be announced on October 17, 2022. Last year’s winners included Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), The Rescue, Val, The Crime of the Century, Becoming Cousteau, The Alpinist and The Queen of Basketball. Bain also serves here as Executive Producer.

The 5th annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television will be held December 5, 2022 at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel. Last year’s honorees included Halle Berry, Anthony Anderson, Jennifer Hudson, Barry Jenkins, Ava DuVernay, Idris Elba, Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Danielle Brooks, Robin Thede and Kenan Thompson. Critics Choice Association Board Member Shawn Edwards serves as the Executive Producer/Co-Writer.

The 2nd annual Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television will hold its first in-person ceremony at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on October 7, 2022, following the success of last year’s virtual event. The 2021 inaugural celebration honored Rita Moreno, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Demián Bichir, Gloria Estefan, Reinaldo Marcus Green, Clifton Collins Jr., Eugenio Derbez and Olga Merediz. This year’s event has expanded to include television honorees, in addition to film awardees. Critics Choice Association Board Member Clayton Davis will serve as the Co-Programmer/Co-Writer.

The inaugural Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema & Television will debut on November 4, 2022 at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel. With noteworthy performances in projects such as Everything Everywhere All at Once, Turning Red, Squid Game, Pachinko, Never Have I Ever, Station Eleven and many more, there has never been a better time to launch the inaugural Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema & Television. Critics Choice Association member Kylie Mar will serve as the Co-Programmer/Co-Writer for the event.

Each of the three Celebrations will be produced by Madelyn Hammond and Javier Infante of Madelyn Hammond & Associates.

“It truly is an embarrassment of riches,” said CCA CEO Joey Berlin. “We’re thrilled the Critics Choice Awards is returning to its original January date on The CW and has become more popular than ever before. Our Documentary Awards receives more and more submissions every year. And as the CCA membership has grown over the last year and become even more diverse, it gives us great pleasure to respond accordingly with the expansion of our portfolio of events. The addition of our inaugural Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema & Television along with the success of last year’s first Celebration of Latino Cinema and the 5th year milestone of our Celebration of Black Cinema & Television allows us to continue honoring the finest achievements in front of and behind the camera.”