Suretone Pictures & Lionsgate To Co-Finance Feature Take Of David Morrell Novel ‘Creepers’

Suretone Pictures and Lionsgate are co-funding the adventure/horror film Creepers, based on the bestselling book of the same name by David Morrell. The movie is set to shoot on July 25 under the direction of Marc Klasfeld.

Morrell is renowned for First Blood and other books which were adapted into the films that make up the Sylvester Stallone Rambo franchise.

Creepers is the story of a group of young urban explorers who plan to investigate an old, boarded up, seemingly abandoned hotel, only to encounter danger at every turn in the form of a competing group of hostile urban explorers seeking to find a legendary hidden treasure as well as a supernatural being who wreaks havoc on all. Creepers is currently being cast by veteran casting directors Mary Vernieu and Raylin Sabo.

Jordan Schur, Chairman and CEO of Suretone Pictures, said, “I am pleased to partner on this special film with Lionsgate. After a decade in development, we have arrived at our destination with a powerful script adapted from a timeless book and a gifted director leading the charge. We could not ask for a better partner in Lionsgate who share our passion and excitement to bring the world this amazing roller-coaster of a story.”

Lionsgate’s EVP of Acquisitions Eda Kowan, said: “We are excited to work with Jordan and the team at Suretone along with Marc Klasfeld to bring this supernatural adventure thriller to audiences everywhere.”

Schur’s Suretone Pictures additionally has the comedy Revenge Wedding in development with Lionsgate. Schur also produced The Kid, distributed by Lionsgate and starring Ethan Hawke, Dane DeHaan, Jake Schur, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Chris Pratt. Schur’s previous produced film credits include Stone starring Robert De Niro, Edward Norton, and Milla Jovovich; Henry’s Crime starring Keanu Reeves, Vera Farmiga, and James Caan; and Pawn Shop Chronicles starring Paul Walker, Matt Dillon, Brendan Fraser, and Elijah Wood. Schur is a founding partner in Mimran Schur Pictures which has partnered with Lionsgate on past films Warrior starring Tom Hardy, Joel Edgerton, which notched an Oscar nomination for Nick Nolte, and Rapturepalooza starring Anna Kendrick, Craig Robinson. In addition they were behind the Sony Pictures comedy Holmes & Watson starring Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly.

Klasfeld said: “I have waited decades to find the right feature film project to which I could truly dedicate myself. The passion I have found to make Creepers all it can be is extraordinary, and I honestly can’t wait for the world to see what we have in store.”

Klasfeld is making his feature directorial debut on Creepers after helming several music videos for such performing artists as Lady Gaga, Jay Z, Prince, Britney Spears, Beyoncé, Eminem, Katy Perry, Mariah Carey, Justin Timberlake, Shakira, Justin Beiber, Machine Gun Kelly, Aerosmith, and Red Hot Chili Peppers among others. Klasfeld has also worked with such big brands as Nike, Target, Hummer, Microsoft, Walmart, Verizon, McDonalds, Smirnoff, Mattel, Disney, NFL, NBA, Reebok, Motorola among others. He shot the fifth most viewed video on YouTube at 5.5 billion views with Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s “See You Again”.