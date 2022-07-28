‘Creed’ Spinoff ‘Drago’ Scripted By Robert Lawton In Works At MGM

A new Creed spinoff titled Drago, from screenwriter Robert Lawton, is in development at MGM, we can confirm. When contacted by Deadline, the studio had no comment.

Details as to the film’s plot are being kept under lock and key. But we hear that it will center on the Russian boxer of the same name, portrayed by Dolph Lundgren—previously seen in 1985’s Rocky IV and 2018’s Creed II—as well as his son Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu), previously seen only in Creed II.

The Creed franchise launched in 2015 is a spinoff to Sylvester Stallone’s sports franchise Rocky, launched with the iconic 1976 film of the same name. Michael B. Jordan stars as Apollo Creed’s son Adonis and is reprising the role in the upcoming Creed 3—having also directed the pic slated for release on November 23.

Lawton notably won a Nicholl Fellowship in 2021 for the spec script Becoming Rocky—examining the making of the Sylvester Stallone franchise launcher. He also wrote, directed and starred in the 2006 rom-com Sex & Sushi, and penned the 2012 thriller Crave directed by Charles de Lauzirika.

Lawton is represented by A3 Artists Agency. Today’s Drago news was first reported by The Wrap.