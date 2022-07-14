Courtney Kemp’s End Of Episode Adds Tia Michelle Williams As SVP Episodic TV

EXCLUSIVE: Power creator Courtney Kemp’s overall deal with Netflix has expanded with a new hire at her production company.

Formerly the streamer’s Director, Original Series, Tia Michelle Williams has now joined Kemp’s End of Episode as SVP of Episodic Television. Williams started at EoE earlier this month, I’ve learned, after almost a year in her most recent Netflix gig.

Reporting directly to company president and chief content officer Chris Selak, Williams is tasked with both expanding EoE’s slate of projects, as well as developing and evolving current projects to series under the four-year Netflix deal inked last summer.

“Tia is a brilliant executive with a proven track record,” Kemp told Deadline today of the new high-profile hire. “We are thrilled to bring her fresh energy and ideas to End of Episode. Her depth of experience and creative instincts are an exciting addition to the company, and we’re looking forward to a bright and expansive future.”

“I am thrilled to have Tia Williams joining us at End of Episode,” added former Lionsgate TV’s head of scripted Selak. “She is a highly respected executive with incredible taste and a deep passion for compelling and empowering stories. Her creativity, expertise and enthusiasm will be an incredible asset to our team as we continue to build our slate.”

“I had always been a big fan of Courtney and Chris from their work out in the world and was then fortunate to have the opportunity to experience and be inspired by their energy, passion and creative spirit firsthand when they joined Netflix,” said Williams. “The team at End of Episode and the series they’ve created thus far are bold and resonant and I’m thrilled to join in the mission to tell gripping and unforgettable stories with them.”

Having brought the original Power to the small screen in 2014 on Starz, Kemp spawned a multi-season franchise that now sees Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force on the still Lionsgate-owned premium cabler. Stepping back from her showrunner roles with the eight-figure and rising Netflix agreement last year, CAA-repped Kemp declared her mandate to be to deliver “diverse, multilingual, watercooler, social-media fueled series that pack a serious punch.” A self-imposed mandate that emphasizes tales about and from “women, BIPOC, and LGBTQ+ voices,” as EoE says.

USC’s School of Cinematic Arts grad, Williams has had stints at CAA, Robert and Susan Downey’s Team Downey and BET Networks before jumping on the Netflix train in August 2017. At the streamer, Williams worked on and oversaw series such as Outer Banks, Lost in Space, The Society, and Ryan Murphy’s Ratched and Halston. In her Netflix capacity, Williams also was involved with the Obamas’ Higher Ground and End of Episode on the upcoming Blackout anthology series.