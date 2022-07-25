Pulitzer-Winning ‘Cost Of Living’ Sets Broadway Dates, Completes Cast

Cost of Living, Martyna Majok’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play, will begin Broadway previews at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on Tuesday, September 13, ahead of an official opening on Monday, October 3.

The Manhattan Theatre Club announced the dates today, along with the addition of cast members Kara Young, a Tony nominee for her performance in last season’s Clyde’s, and David Zayas, best known to TV audiences for his long-running role as Angel Batista on Showtime’s Dexter.

Young and Zayas join the previously announced Gregg Mozgala and Katy Sullivan, who reprise their performances from the play’s acclaimed 2017 Off Broadway production.

Also as previously announced, Jo Bonney directs.

Cost of Living won the 2018 Pulitzer Prize and follows the relationships between a graduate student with cerebral palsy and his female caregiver, and between a quadriplegic woman and her ex-husband. The Pulitzer committee described Cost of Living as an “honest, original work that invites audiences to examine diverse perceptions of privilege and human connection through two pairs of mismatched individuals: a former trucker and his recently paralyzed ex-wife, and an arrogant young man with cerebral palsy and his new caregiver.”

The Broadway production will feature a creative team that includes Wilson Chin (scenic design), Jessica Pabst (costume design), Jeff Croiter (lighting design), Rob Kaplowitz (sound design), Mikaal Sulaiman (original music) and Thomas Schall (movement consultant).