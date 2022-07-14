Constance Wu Reveals She Attempted Suicide After ‘Fresh Off The Boat’ Twitter Backlash

Constance Wu tweeted today after a three-year break from social media, and she’s opening up about her attempting suicide following the backlash she received over comments she made about the sixth-season renewal of her ABC series Fresh Off the Boat.

“I haven’t been on social media in almost 3 years,” she wrote on Thursday. “Tbh, I’m a little scared, but I’m dipping my toe back in to say I’m here and while I was gone I wrote a book called Making a Scene. This next part is hard to talk about…but I was afraid of coming back on social media because I almost lost my life from it: 3 years ago when I made careless tweets about the renewal of my TV show, it ignited outrage and internet shaming that got pretty severe. I felt awful about what I’d said, and when a few DMs from a fellow Asian actress told me I’d become a blight on the Asian American community, I started feeling like I didn’t even deserve to live anymore. That I was a disgrace to AsAms, and they’d be better off without me. Looking back, it’s surreal that a few DMs convinced me to end my own life, but that’s what happened. Luckily, a friend found me and rushed me to the ER.”

On May 10, 2019, Wu tweeted that she was “so upset right now that I’m literally crying” following the Season 6 renewal of the ABC series. She subsequently said that she had been misunderstood and was upset that the renewal meant that she had to give up another project.

Wu played the mother, Jessica, on Fresh Off the Boat, created by Nahnatchka Khan and based on the memoir by Eddie Huang. The 2015-20 ABC series followed the Huang family — Mom, Dad, three young brothers, and their Mandarin-speaking grandma — who move from Washington, D.C.’s Chinatown to Orlando in the mid-1990s.