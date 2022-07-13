‘Confess, Fletch’ Heading For Showtime Berth; Miramax Sells Jon Hamm-Starrer To Paramount Global Content Distribution

EXCLUSIVE: Miramax has licensed worldwide distribution rights on the Greg Mottola-directed Jon Hamm-starrer Confess, Fletch to Paramount Global Content Distribution. The film will have a limited theatrical berth and go day and date with Premium Video-on-Demand on September 16th. The comedy then premieres on Showtime October 28.

Mottola, best known for helming Superbad and Adventureland, helmed the comedy. Hamm starring as the title character, the investigative journalist Fletch. Chevy Chase originated the character in two ’80s adaptation of the Gregory McDonald novels. Hamm reunites with his Emmy-nominated Mad Men co-star John Slattery, in a cast that also includes Marcia Gay Harden, Kyle MacLachlan, Annie Mumolo, Lorenza Izzo, Ayden Mayeri, and The Daily Show‘s Roy Wood Jr.

Fletch becomes the prime suspect in a murder case while searching for his heiress girlfriend’s stolen art collection. His only way out is to sift through a long list of suspects that include his own girlfriend, to find the real culprit.

In a statement, Hamm indicated his hopes to play the character in multiple films.

“I am beyond excited to continue to tell the story of Irwin M. Fletcher,” Hamm said. “But please don’t call him Irwin. I cant wait for people to see what I hope will be the first of many installments in Gregory MacDonald’s wonderful detective novel series. As a fan of the books for even longer than I have been a fan of the original film, it’s an honor and a pleasure to bring “Fletch” back home, in all his shambling and off-center yet somehow witty and sophisticated, messy, funny, glory to Paramount.”

Hamm, who is coming off Top Gun: Maverick, produced the picture with Bill Block (The Gentlemen) and Connie Tavel.