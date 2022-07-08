Comic-Con 2022 Panel Schedule For Film & TV: Thursday Includes ‘Dungeons & Dragons’, ‘Severance’, Nathan Fillion, William Shatner & More

After a two-year in-person hiatus due to Covid, San Diego Comic-Con is raging back with a big footprint by streaming (Amazon Studios’ Prime Video, Apple, HBO Max, Paramount+), TV and, well, as far as big screen feature films, let’s just say they’re creeping back.

Marvel will make some big waves with its upcoming new movies (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and Disney+ series (She-Hulk), but it will keep some powder dry for D23 in early September. Dwayne Johnson will be booming with New Line/DC’s Black Adam, however, while Sony will be skipping as the Spider-Verse animated sequel is set for next year. Paramount will be giving fans an early look at Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

The lineup for Comic-Con Thursday dropped today; SDCC runs from Wednesday, July 20-Sunday, July 24.

Below is a sampling of notable film and TV panels. Keep checking back as more are added and scheduled

THURSDAY, JULY 21

10 a.m. – Disability Representation On and Off Screen

This panel will explore disability representation both on-screen and behind the camera and will serve to raise the profile of disability as an essential pillar of diversity, as well as celebrate the diversity that exists within the disability community. Featuring Ryan O’Connell, Lauren Ridloff, Alaqua Cox, Gail Simone, Timothy Omundson, and Josh Feldman. Room 6A.

Eric McCandless/ABC

10:45 a.m. – Nathan Fillion and Niecy Nash-Betts Present ABC’s The Rookie and Rookie: Feds

Panelists: Stars Nathan Fillion (“Castle,” “Firefly”) and Niecy Nash-Betts (“Claws,” “Reno 9-1-1”), executive producers Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter. ABC. Ballroom 20

11 a.m. — 8th Musical Anatomy of a Superhero: Film & TV Composer panel

Panelists: Composers Ludwig Göransson ( Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Natalie Holt ( Batgirl, Loki), Nami Melumad ( Thor: Love and Thunder), Christophe Beck ( Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) ,Amie Doherty ( She-Hulk: Attorney at Law), and moderator Michael Giacchino ( The Batman, Thor: Love and Thunder, Spiderman: No Way Home)

Paramount/eOne

Noon – Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Panelists: TBA discuss next year’s Paramount epic title based on the famed role-playing game. Hall H

1:00 p.m. Ghosts

Panelists: CBS series stars Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky, and Devan Chandler Long, and EPs Joe Port and Joe Wiseman. Ballroom 20.

1:00 p.m. Rugrats: The Babies Are Back!

Panelists: Voice talent from the Paramount+ Original Series including EG Daily (Tommy), Cheryl Chase (Angelica), and Charlet Chung (Kimi), along with EP Eryk Casemiro. Room 6BCF

1:30 p.m. – Abbott Elementary – Class In Session

Panelists: Star/executive producer Quinta Brunson, cast Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, William Stanford Davis and Sheryl Lee Ralph, EPs Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker in a live virtual panel. ABC. Indigo Ballroom.

1:30 p.m. — Teen Wolf: The Movie

Panelists: Series creator and showrunner Jeff Davis and Teen Wolf the Movie cast members preview the upcoming Paramount+ film. Hall H.

2:15 p.m. – National Treasure: Edge of History

Panelists: Cast Lisette Olivera, Jake Austin Walker, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodrigues, Zuri Reed and Lyndon Smith, executive producers Cormac and Marianne Wibberley. Disney+. Ballroom 20.

2:15 p.m. – Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Moon Girl Magic!

Panelists: Cast Diamond White (“The Bold and the Beautiful”), Libe Barer (“Sneaky Pete”), Fred Tatasciore (“Marvel’s Hit-Monkey”), executive producer Steve Loter (“Kim Possible”), supervising producer Rodney Clouden (“Futurama”), producer Pilar Flynn (“Elena of Avalor”). Disney+. Room 6BCF

3:00 p.m. Motherland: Fort Salem: The Final Battle

Panelists: Creator/executive producer Eliot Laurence from the Freeform series. Room 7AB.

Apple TV+

3:30 p.m. Severance

Panelists: Executive producer/director Ben Stiller, creator/executive producer Dan Erickson, cast Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Dichen Lachman and Jen Tullock. Apple TV+. Ballroom 20.

3:30 p.m. SpongeBob SquarePants: Dive into SpongeBob Universe!

Panelists: Voice talent from all three series—Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Jill Talley (Karen, Squidina), Kate Higgins (Narlene), and Carlos Alazraqui (Nobby)—and executive producers Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller. Nick. Room 6BCF.

4:15 p.m. The Wheel of Time: Origins

Panelists: The creators behind the animated digital short companion series to the streamer’s fantasy epic The Wheel of Time on Prime Video. Amazon Studios. Room 6A.

4:30 p.m. Shatner on Shatner

Panelists: William Shatner joins moderator Kevin Smith as they discuss Bill’s career and announce a new project with Legion M by pop culture documentarian Alexandre O. Philippe (The People vs George Lucas, 78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene, Memory: The Origins of Alien) that takes an up-close, intimate exploration of Shatner’s personal journey over his nine decades on Earth. Philippe, Legion M executives Jeff Annison and David Baxter, and producer Kerry Deignan Roy of Exhibit A Pictures are also on the panel. Hall H.

4:45 p.m. Beavis and Butt-Head Do Comic-Con

Panelists: Creator Mike Judge will discuss the upcoming Paramount+ original series, as well as the recently released movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe. Ballroom 20.

6 p.m. – Koala Man

Panelists: Creator/executive producer Michael Cusack, executive producers Justin Roiland, Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit. Hulu. Room 6BCF

7:15 p.m. – Solar Opposites

Panelists: Co-creators/executive producers Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan, EP Josh Bycel, cast Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone and Mary Mack. Hulu. Room 6BCF

10 p.m. Harley Quinn Season 3 Advance Screening

Special advance screening of season 3, episodes 1 and 2 of the HBO Max series. Room 5AB.

FRIDAY, JULY 22

Amazon

10:30AM – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Panelists: Showrunners J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay, and cast from Amazon’s upcoming epic series set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. Drama will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Hall H.

1 p.m. – The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

Panelists: Creator/executive producer Bruce W. Smith, executive producer Ralph Farquhar, cast Kyla Pratt (Penny), Paula Jai Parker (Trudy), JoMarie Payton (Suga Mama), Soleil Moon Frye (Zoey) and Alisa Reyes (LaCienega). Disney+. Room 6A

Cliff Chiang/Image Comics

1:30PM Paper Girls

Panelists: From Amazon Studios, Legendary Television, and Plan B comes Paper Girls, a coming-of-age sci-fi adventure series based on the best-selling graphic novels by Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang. Cast, creators, and EPs will reveal an in-depth look at what to expect when this series drops on Prime Video on July 29. Ballroom 20.

3 p.m. – Bob’s Burgers

Panelists: Creator/executive producer Loren Bouchard, executive producer Nora Smith, director/producer Bernard Derriman, cast H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz and Larry Murphy. Fox. Indigo Ballroom

4 p.m. – FX’s Little Demon: Exclusive Pre-Series Premiere Sneak-Peek Screening and Q&A

Panelists: Cast Danny DeVito, Aubrey Plaza and Lucy DeVito, creators Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner and Kieran Valla, executive producer Dan Harmon. FXX. Indigo Ballroom

5 p.m. – FX’s Archer: Exclusive Season 13 Screening and Q&A

Panelists: Cast H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Chris Parnell, Judy Greer, Amber Nash and Lucky Yates, executive producers Matt Thompson and Casey Willis. Indigo Ballroom

7 p.m. – The Great North

Panelists: Creators and executive producers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, executive producer Loren Bouchard, cast Dulcé Sloan, Paul Rust, Aparna Nancherla and Ron Funches, special appearance from star Jenny Slate. Fox. Room 6BCF

7 p.m. – Prime Video’s Paper Girls special fan screening

At the Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero, Manchester Grand Hyatt.

SATURDAY, JULY 23

TBD — Marvel Cinematic Universe mega-panel in Hall H.

WB/DC

TBD -New Line’s Black Adam

Panelists: Star Dwayne Johnson, director Jaume Collet-Serra and more. Hall H.

10 a.m. – The Ghost and Molly McGee

Panelists: Creators/executive producers Bill Motz and Bob Roth, executive producer Steve Loter, cast and crew TBA. Disney Channel. Room 6A

Noon – The Simpsons

Panelists: Writers, animators TBA; special guest moderator “Gravity Falls” creator Alex Hirsch. Fox. Ballroom 20

12:30 p.m. – American Dad and Family Guy

Panelists: Cast Scott Grimes (“Steve”), Dee Bradley Baker (“Klaus”0 and Jeff Fischer (“Jeff Fischer”), executive producer/co-creator Matt Weitzman, executive producer Joe Chandler, co-executive producer Nicole Shabtai of American Dad; followed by Season 21 premiere episode of Family Guy. TBS, Fox. Ballroom 20

3 p.m. – The Orville: New Horizons

Panelists: Cast Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, Jessica Szohr, J Lee, Anne Winters, Mark Jackson and Chad L. Coleman, executive producers David A. Goodman and Brannon Braga, co-producer Tom Costantino. Hulu. Ballroom 20

6:45 p.m. – Hamster & Gretel

Panelists: Creator Dan Povenmire, co-producer/story editor Joanna Hausmann, cast TBA. Disney Channel. Room 6A

SUNDAY, JULY 24

Noon – FX’s Mayans M.C. Screening And Q&A

Panelists: Elgin James (co-creator/executive producer/director/writer) and cast JD Pardo (EZ Reyes), Clayton Cardenas (Angel Reyes), Danny Pino (Miguel Galindo), Sarah Bolger (Emily Thomas), Emilio Rivera (Marcus Alvarez), Michael Irby (Obispo “Bishop” Losa), Raoul Max Trujillo (Che “Taza” Romero), Frankie Loyal (Hank “Tranq” Loza), Joseph Lucero (Neron “Creeper” Vargas), Vincent Vargas (Gilberto “Gilly” Lopez), Gino Vento (Nestor Oceteva), JR Bourne (Isaac Packer), Emily Tosta (Letty) and Vanessa Giselle (Hope). Hall H

Kayvan Novak as Nandor, Harvey Guillén as Guillermo Russ Martin/FX

1:15 p.m. – FX’s What We Do in the Shadows

Panelists: Stars Kayvan Novak (Nandor), Matt Berry (Laszlo), Natasia Demetriou (Nadja), Harvey Guillén (Guillermo), Mark Proksch (Colin Robinson) and Kristen Schaal (The Guide) as well as Paul Simms (EP/writer), Stefani Robinson (EP/writer), Yana Gorskaya (co-EP/director/editor) and Kyle Newacheck (co-EP/director). Hall H

ANNOUNCED PANELS

Dates, times and locations to be announced…

House of the Dragon

Panelists: TBA. HBO. Hall H

The Sandman Special Video Presentation and Q&A

Panelists: Cast and producers TBA. Warner Bros Television. Hall H

Riverdale Special Video Presentation and Q&A

Panelists: Cast and producers TBA. Warner Bros Television. Hall H

The Alternate World of For All Mankind

Panelists: Creators/executive producers Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi, executive producer Maril Davis, cast Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña and Wrenn Schmidt. Apple TV+

The Players of Mythic Quest

Panelists: Creator/executive producer Megan Ganz, executive producer/star David Hornsby, cast Rob McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis and Ashly Burch. Apple TV+

Storytellers of Apple TV+

Panelists: For All Mankind executive producer/creator Ronald D. Moore, Invasion co-creator/showrunner/executive producer Simon Kinberg, See executive producer/showrunner Jonathan Tropper, Mythic Quest co-creator Megan Ganz. David S. Goyer will join from the set of Foundation with sneak peek at upcoming second season. Apple TV+.

Looney Tunes for Everyone!

Panelists: Alex Kirwan (supervising producer, Looney Tunes Cartoons), Abe Audish (supervising producer, Bugs Bunny Builders), Nate Cash and Erin Gibson (co-executive producers of Tiny Toons Looniversity). HBO Max.

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai

Panelists: Executive producers Tze Chun and Brendan Hay, art director Tara Rueping, Izaac Wang (voice of Sam), AJ LoCascio (voice of Gizmo), Gabrielle Neveah Green (voice of Elle) and surprise guests. HBO Max.

Sesame Street Mecha Builders

Panelists: Olexa Hewryk, Frank Falcone, David Rudman, Ryan Dillon and Leslie Carrara-Rudolph. Cartoon Network.

Smiling Friends Discussion and Q&A

Panelists: Creators Michael Cusak and Zach Hadel. Adult Swim.

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal Season Two Discussion and Q&A

Panelists: Genndy Tartakovsky (Dexter’s Laboratory, Samurai Jack, Star Wars: Clone Wars), art director Scott Wills (The Ren & Stimpy Show, Samurai Jack). Adult Swim.

Rick and Morty: The Vindicators Screening and Q&A

Panelists: Executive producer Sarah Carbiener, Rick and Morty producer Nick Rutherford. Adult Swim.

Tuca & Bertie Season Three Discussion and Q&A

Panelists: Creator/executive producer Lisa Hanawalt. Adult Swim.

AEW: Heroes & Villains

Panelists: CM Punk, Jade Cargill, Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy and Bryan Danielson; moderated by AEW commentator Excalibur. TBS, TNT.