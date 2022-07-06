Comic-Con 2022: Disney-Owned Platforms & Studios Hosting 18 Panels Including ‘Mayans M.C.’, ‘Abbott Elementary,’ & ‘The Rookie: Feds’

Disney-owned networks, studios and streamers will host 18 panels at Comic-Con later this month in San Diego.

Among the offerings: the return of Mayans M.C. in Hall H, a sneak peek of the upcoming Disney+ original series National Treasure: Edge of History and a panel for The Rookie spinoff featuring Nathan Fillion and Niecy Nash-Betts.

Here’s the lineup:

THURSDAY, JULY 21:

10:45-11:45 a.m. – NATHAN FILLION AND NIECY NASH-BETTS PRESENT ABC’S THE ROOKIE AND THE ROOKIE: FEDS. Ballroom 20

1:30-2:30 p.m. – ABBOTT ELEMENTARY. Star and executive producer Quinta Brunson, and stars Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, William Stanford Davis and Sheryl Lee Ralph join executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker for a LIVE virtual panel. Indigo Ballroom

2:15-3:15 p.m. – NATIONAL TREASURE: EDGE OF HISTORY – The cast and executive producers will share an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming Disney+ Original series, which is an expansion of the hit film franchise. Series regulars Lisette Olivera, Jake Austin Walker, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodrigues, Zuri Reed, Lyndon Smith and executive producers Cormac and Marianne Wibberley gather to discuss this upcoming action-adventure series. Ballroom 20

2:15-3:15 p.m. – MARVEL’S MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR. Action-comedy series centers on African American teen girl Super Hero, Lunella Lafayette. Panelists include Diamond White, Libe Barer, Fred Tatasciore, executive producer Steve Loter, supervising producer Rodney Clouden and producer Pilar Flynn. Room 6BCF

6:00-7:00 p.m. – KOALA MAN – A brand-new animated comedy coming to Hulu. Room: 6BCF

7:15-8:15 p.m. – SOLAR OPPOSITES – Co-creators and EPs Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan and EP Josh Bycel who will discuss the newly released season three on Hulu, along with cast members Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone and Mary Mack. Room: 6BCF

FRIDAY, JULY 22:

1:00-2:00 p.m. – THE PROUD FAMILY: LOUDER AND PROUDER – ♪ The! Proud! Family! Creator and executive producer Bruce W. Smith, executive producer Ralph Farquhar, and series stars Kyla Pratt (Penny), Paula Jai Parker (Trudy), JoMarie Payton (Suga Mama), Soleil Moon Frye (Zoey) and Alisa Reyes (LaCienega) discuss the Disney+ revival of the groundbreaking animated series The Proud Family. Room 6A

3:00-3:45 p.m. – BOB’S BURGERS – Creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard, executive producer Nora Smith and director/producer Bernard Derriman will join panel along with H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz and Larry Murphy. Indigo Ballroom

4:00-4:45 p.m. – FX’s LITTLE DEMON – Exclusive premiere sneak-peek screening and Q&A with Danny DeVito, Aubrey Plaza and Lucy DeVito, plus creators Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner and Kieran Valla, and executive producer Dan Harmon. Indigo Ballroom

5:00-6:00 p.m. – FX’s ARCHER: Exclusive season 13 screening and Q&A with H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Chris Parnell, Judy Greer, Amber Nash and Lucky Yates, plus executive producers Matt Thompson and Casey Willis. Indigo Ballroom

7:00-8:00 p.m. – THE GREAT NORTH – Creators and executive producers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, executive producer Loren Bouchard and stars Dulcé Sloan, Paul Rust, Aparna Nancherla and Ron Funches discuss what’s to come and preview the upcoming third season on Fox. Room: 6BCF

SATURDAY, JULY 23:

10:00-11:00 a.m. – THE GHOST AND MOLLY MCGEE – Join Creators/Executive Producers Bill Motz and Bob Roth and Executive Producer Steve Loter for acelebration of this Disney Channel original series. Room 6A

11:30-12:15 p.m. – THE SIMPSONS – Join writers, animators and special guest moderator Alex Hirsch in Ballroom 20

12:30-1:45 p.m. – AMERICAN DAD and FAMILY GUY. Ballroom 20

3:00-3:45 p.m. – THE ORVILLE: NEW HORIZONS – Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, Jessica Szohr, J Lee, Anne Winters, Mark Jackson and Chad L. Coleman, along with executive producers David A. Goodman and Brannon Braga and co-producer Tom Costantino talk all things Orville. Ballroom 20

6:45 – 7:45 p.m. – HAMSTER & GRETEL – Join the cast and creative team behind Disney Channel’s “Hamster & Gretel” as they present a first look at the new superhero series before it premieres. Room 6A

SUNDAY, JULY 24:

12:00-1:00 p.m. – FX’s MAYANS M.C. Screening and Q&A with Elgin James (co-creator/executive producer/director/writer) and series stars JD Pardo (EZ Reyes), Clayton Cardenas (Angel Reyes), Danny Pino (Miguel Galindo), Sarah Bolger (Emily Thomas), Emilio Rivera (Marcus Alvarez), Michael Irby (Obispo “Bishop” Losa), Raoul Max Trujillo (Che “Taza” Romero), Frankie Loyal (Hank “Tranq” Loza), Joseph Lucero (Neron “Creeper” Vargas), Vincent Vargas (Gilberto “Gilly” Lopez), Gino Vento (Nestor Oceteva), JR Bourne (Isaac Packer), Emily Tosta (Letty) and Vanessa Giselle (Hope). Hall H

1:15-2:15 p.m. – FX’s WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS. Join special guests Kayvan Novak (Nandor), Matt Berry (Laszlo), Natasia Demetriou (Nadja), Harvey Guillén (Guillermo), Mark Proksch (Colin Robinson) and Kristen Schaal (The Guide) as well as Paul Simms (EP/writer), Stefani Robinson (EP/writer), Yana Gorskaya (co-EP/director/editor) and Kyle Newacheck (co-EP/director). Hall H