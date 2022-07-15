Charlamagne Tha God’s Late-Night Comedy Central Series Gets Rebrand & Format Shake-Up

EXCLUSIVE: Charlamagne Tha God’s late-night series is getting a rebrand and a format shake-up at Comedy Central.

The Paramount Global-owned cable network is rebranding Tha God’s Honest Truth and turning the weekly series into more of a panel format for its second season.

The show will now be known as Hell of A Week with Charlamagne tha God and will return on Thursday July 28 at 11:30pm after The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

The half-hour show will now feature influential guests, unlikely pairings of comedians, outspoken celebrities and thought-leaders across the political spectrum, debating the current events permeating politics and culture with guests unpacking the stories blazing the headlines as well as Charlamagne’s unfiltered take on the most talked about topics.

The panel approach replaces the deep dives, sketches and social experiments of the first season.

The show, which Charlamagne exec produces alongside Stephen Colbert, launched in September and ran through December.

It made its biggest headlines with an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, where The Breakfast Club host pressed her on the power of Senator Joe Manchin and she told him to stop “talking like a Republican”.

The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios. Rachael Edwards serves as showrunner and exec produces alongside McKelvey, Colbert, Josh Lieb, Aaron McGruder, Karen Kinney, James Dixon and Norm Aladjem with Lisa D. Goumelle as EIC. Ari Pearce, Bola Fapohunda and Driadonna Roland are executive producers with Matthew Parillo as EIC for MTV Entertainment Studios.

“Last year I shared Tha God’s Honest Truth about politics, culture and social issues but this year, I’m thinking enough shows talking about problems; I want to discuss solutions,” said Lenard “Charlamagne” McKelvey. “Regardless of if the conversation is politics, entertainment, or just some random f**k sh** going on in the culture, Hell of A Week will be a safe space for free speech & a safe space for comedy. Basically, if you don’t want to be ‘canceled,’ this isn’t the show for you.”