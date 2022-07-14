‘Law & Order’ Star Christopher Melloni’s Peloton Workout Video Barely Funny

Christopher Melloni of TV’s Law & Order: Organized Crime believes the cover-up is often worse than the crime. So it’s not surprising that he’s transposed that philosphy to his workout wear.

In another classic Peloton video making the rounds, Melloni is seen working out in the nude, with a strategic blur box covering his naughty bits. The caption to the video: “We love all our Members…even those who observe interesting holidays #NationalNudeDay.”

“Apparently, some people think the way I work out is strange,” says a huffing Melloni. “Honestly I don’t get it. Me, I don’t think using the Peloton app is strange at all.”

Melloni goes on to reveal that he uses it for yoga, cardio, meditation, and strength training. “I even use the app for running,” he confesses. “Now, does that seem strange to you?”

The kicker is the solemn voiceover to end the video, which borrows its style from Steve Zirnkilton’s Law & Order mission statement on the criminal justice system that precedes every episode.

“In the Peloton community, users are represented by two separate, yet equally motivated groups: those who wear pants, and Christopher Melloni.”