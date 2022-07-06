Christian Slater, Alia Shawkat, Geena Davis, Haley Joel Osment & Kyle MacLachlan Among Final Additions To Zoë Kravitz’s Directorial Debut ‘Pussy Island’ For MGM

EXCLUSIVE: Zoë Kravitz has rounded out the cast for her directorial debut Pussy Island, with Christian Slater (Dr. Death), Alia Shawkat (Search Party) and Geena Davis (Thelma & Louise) signing on for roles, along with Adria Arjona (Morbius), Haley Joel Osment (Goliath), Liz Caribel Sierra (God’s Time), Levon Hawke (The Crowded Room), Trew Mullen (Sunny Family Cult), Saul Williams (Akilla’s Escape), Cris Costa and Kyle MacLachlan (Blue Velvet).

The actors join an ensemble that also includes Naomi Ackie, Channing Tatum and Simon Rex, as previously announced.

The MGM genre pic written by Kravitz and E.T. Feigenbaum follows Frida (Ackie), a young and clever Los Angeles cocktail waitress who has her eyes set on the prize: philanthropist and tech mogul Slater King (Tatum). When she skillfully maneuvers her way into King’s inner circle and ultimately an intimate gathering on his private island, she is ready for a journey of a lifetime. Despite the epic setting, beautiful people, ever-flowing champagne and late-night dance parties, Frida can sense that there’s more to this island than meets the eye. Something she can’t quite put her finger on. Something terrifying.

Pussy Island is currently in production in Mexico. Bruce Cohen, Kravitz’s This Is Important and Tiffany Persons are producing the film, alongside Garret Levitz for Tatum’s Free Association. Jordan Harkins is executive producing along with RedRum’s Stacy Perskie.

Slater received Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards for his role in USA Network’s hacker drama Mr. Robot, more recently starring in Peacock’s limited series, Dr. Death. His upcoming projects include Jerry Seinfeld’s feature directorial debut Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story for Netflix, the FX on Hulu miniseries Fleishman Is in Trouble and Pierre Morel’s action-comedy Freelance.

Shawkat starred for five seasons in the hit comedy series Search Party, which originally aired on TBS before moving to HBO Max for its final two seasons. She recently appeared in Aaron Sorkin’s film Being the Ricardos for Amazon Studios, and can currently be seen in the FX series The Old Man, opposite Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow.

Davis won her first Oscar in 1989 for her turn in The Accidental Tourist, landing her second nom in 1992 for her performance opposite Susan Sarandon as Thelma & Louise‘s Thelma. The actress most recently appeared in the action-thriller Ava with Jessica Chastain and Colin Farrell. Other notable credits include Tootsie, A League of Their Own, Cutthroat Island, The Long Kiss Goodnight and In a World….

Arjona most recently starred as the female lead in Sony’s Marvel pic Morbius, opposite Jared Leto. She can currently be seen in HBO’s Irma Vep opposite Alicia Vikander and in HBO Max’s Father of the Bride remake, and will make her Disney+ debut in the Star Wars series Andor on August 31st.

Osment is an Oscar nominee who most recently wrapped a role in Alexi Pappas and Jeremy Teicher’s film, Not an Artist. He will next be seen opposite Alison Brie and Jay Ellis in Dave Franco’s Amazon feature Somebody I Used to Know, which is slated for release later this year. Osment recently starred on the TV side in the final two seasons of Netflix’s The Kominsky Method, in addition to the final season of David E. Kelley’s Goliath.

Sierra recently wrapped on Ellen, a miniseries from Automatik and New Regency in which she stars opposite Lin Shaye. Up next, she stars as Regina in the feature God’s Time, written and directed by Daniel Antebi, which made its world premiere at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival.

Hawke is a 20-year-old actor and musician currently studying Philosophy at Brown University, who with Pussy Island makes his feature film debut. Also coming up for the actor is the Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room, which marks his debut on the TV side.

Mullen is best known for her lead role in Blumhouse and Eli Roth’s Crypt TV series Sunny Family Cult. She has also starred in music videos opposite the likes of Charlie Puth, Nick Jonas, Bazzi and Ross Lynch.

Williams was a series regular on The CW’s Girlfriends and has appeared in such films as K-PAX, Lackawanna Blues, New York, I Love You, and the French-Senegalese Aujourd’hui. He also starred in the 2021 film Akilla’s Escape and made his directorial debut with the Afrofuturist Cannes 2021 film Neptune Frost, which was released in theaters last month.

Costa is an executive protection consultant who, like Hawke, is making his feature film acting debut.

MacLachlan is best known for his iconic collaborations with David Lynch on Twin Peaks, Blue Velvet and Dune. Among his other credits are Sex and the City, Desperate Housewives and Portlandia. He recently starred opposite Kate McKinnon in the Peacock limited series Joe vs. Carole and will next be seen opposite Jon Hamm in the film Confess, Fletch.

