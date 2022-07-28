Chris Cuomo Sitting Down For Interview With Bill Maher On ‘Real Time’ This Friday

Let’s get after it.

That was the name of former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo’s SiriusXM show, but it also might be the tagline for his sit down with Bill Maher on HBO’s Real Time this Friday. It will be Cuomo’s first one-on-one TV interview since it was announced earlier this week that he will join Nexstar’s NewsNation this fall. Cuomo also has new podcast, The Chris Cuomo Project.

Cuomo was, of course, dismissed from CNN in December, following allegations about the extent to which he advised his brother Andrew as the then-Governor of New York fought a cascade of scandals. The Cuomo Primetime host also faced his own workplace sexual misconduct allegations. As a result, Cuomo has asked for $125 million in arbitration.

While the younger Cuomo did, in fact, do an hourlong interview with Dan Abrams on NewsNation’s Dan Abrams Live earlier this week, that appearance “seemed designed to address his firing and other issues, including a claim of sexual assault, in advance of the NewsNation announcement,” according to Deadline’s Ted Johnson. What’s more, Cuomo’s move to the network was only revealed at the end of his chat with Abrams, casting the entire discussion in a different light.

His sit-down with the pugnacious Maher this Friday will likely be different, though Maher often zigs when others zag, granting under-fire guests a bit of leniency for facing him one-on-one.

Real Time’s panel discussion this week will include John McWhorter, associate professor at Columbia University, New York Times newsletter opinion writer, and host of the podcast Lexicon Valley; and Sam Stein, White House editor for Politico and MSNBC contributor.