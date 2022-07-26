Chris Cuomo, In NewsNation Interview, Denies Trying To Influence Media Coverage As Brother Faced Sexual Harassment Allegations

In his first sit down interview since he was fired by CNN, Chris Cuomo denied that he tried to influence media coverage of his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, as he was facing allegations of sexual harassment.

The revelations that Cuomo served as an informal adviser to his brother, while still hosting his nightly CNN talk show, ultimately led to his termination in December.

In excerpts of an interview with NewsNation’s Dan Abrams, Cuomo said, “I never contacted any media who were covering my brother to try to affect their coverage. I talk to people in the media all the time.”

Abrams then noted, “But you said, ‘I never made calls to the press about my brother’s situation.’ You did make calls to press about your brother’s situation.”

“But I think the distinction has a meaningful difference,” Cuomo replied. “The concern would be, not that I called you and said, ‘What do you think’s going on here?’ It’s me calling you and saying, ‘Hey, tonight in your segment, I hope you remember that.”

The full interview is scheduled to air on Tuesday evening. NewsNation also said that Cuomo will address allegations of sexual harassment, as well as other topics.

When he was terminated, CNN released a statement that said, “Based on the report we received regarding Chris’s conduct with his brother’s defense, we had cause to terminate. When new allegations came to us this week, we took them seriously, and saw no reason to delay taking immediate action.” The New York Times then reported that the new allegations involved a sexual harassment claim by a junior colleague at another network. Through a spokesman, Cuomo denied the allegations and called his dismissal an “unwarranted termination.”

In March, Cuomo’s attorneys filed a $125 million demand for arbitration against CNN, contending that top CNN executives, including then network president Jeff Zucker, knew about the assistance that he was providing to his brother.

“I never lied, and there were no secrets.” Cuomo told Abrams.

Cuomo also defended his decision to advise his brother.

“I love my brother. The rule in my family is very simple: Family. Trouble. Go. Other people have the luxury of judging allegations and situations. For me, it was about helping out my brother in a hard way, and doing it in a way that I didn’t think comprised what matters. That is what guided me.”

Zucker resigned from CNN in February, citing his failure to disclose a consensual relationship with a colleague. That executive, Allison Gollust, exited the company later in the month after the company completed an investigation of the Cuomo matter. The investigation found violations of corporate policy on the part of Cuomo, Gollust and Zucker, according to then WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar. Gollust had briefly worked for Andrew Cuomo before joining CNN. She blasted the circumstances of her exit as “an attempt to retaliate against me and change the media narrative in the wake of their disastrous handling of the last two weeks.”

Chris Cuomo launched a new podcast series last week.