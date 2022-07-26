‘Chicago P.D.’: Benjamin Levy Aguilar Upped To Series Regular For Season 10

Skip to main content
Benjamin Levy Aguilar
Benjamin Levy Aguilar Paul Smith

EXCLUSIVE: Benjamin Levy Aguilar has been promoted to series regular for Season 10 of NBC’s Chicago P.D. He will reprise the role of Dante Torres who, fresh off patrol, comes to Intelligence as a rookie.

He made his debut as the character in the Season 9 episode titled “New Guard,” but first appeared in the series as Franco Chavaro two seasons prior.

All-new episodes of Chicago P.D. are set to premiere on September 21 at 10 p.m. following Chicago Med (8 p.m.) and Chicago Fire (9 p.m.) as part of the network’s “One Chicago” lineup.

Chicago P.D. is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Gwen Sigan, Chad Saxton, Rick Eid, Derek Haas, Gavin Harris, Jason Beghe, Arthur Forney, and Peter Jankowski.
The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Wolf Entertainment.

Aguilar, a native of Guatemala, is best known for his breakout role on Fox’s Filthy Rich where he portrayed Antonio Rivera. He most recently recurred in Netflix’s The Woman in the House Across The Street From The Girl With The Window as Rex Bakke opposite Kristen Bell.

He is repped by Innovative Artists, Industry Entertainment, and Paul Hastings LLP.

