Cheyenne Jackson Going ‘Into The Woods’ As Temporary Fill-In For Gavin Creel

EXCLUSIVE: Cheyenne Jackson will step into the roles of Cinderella’s Prince and Red Riding Hood’s Wolf for a weeklong stint in Broadway’s hit revival Into the Woods, taking over for Gavin Creel during a previously scheduled absence.

Jackson will play the roles from July 24-August 2 while Creel fulfills prior commitments. The latter will return to the production on August 6 following a residence at The O’Neill National Musical Theatre Conference performing the project he wrote, Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice.

“I’m honored and elated to have been asked to return to my Broadway roots and join this enchanted production of Into the Woods alongside these beautiful artists,” Jackson said. “As a father of two young children, this piece resonates even deeper for me now, and I cannot wait to return to the St James Theatre and go Into the Woods once more.”

Lee Daniels To Present Jordan E. Cooper’s ‘Ain’t No Mo’ On Broadway This Fall

The casting was announced today by Jordan Roth, President of Jujamcyn Theaters.

Joshua Henry, Gavin Creel, ‘Into The Woods” MurphyMade

Jackson stars on Fox’s Call Me Kat opposite Mayim Bialik and Leslie Jordan and is perhaps best known to TV audiences for his roles on Glee and American Horror Story. Other credits include HBO’s Watchmen and Apple TV’s The Morning Show, and he next will be seen opposite Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jack Black and Kevin Hart in the film Borderlands from Lionsgate.

After making his Broadway debut as an understudy in 2002’s Thoroughly Modern Millie, Jackson made his starring debut in 2005’s Elvis Presley musical All Shook Up. He returned to Broadway in Xanadu (2007), Finian’s Rainbow (2009) and The Performers (2012).

The James Lapine-Stephen Sondheim musical Into the Woods is directed by Lear deBessonet, with music direction by Rob Berman with The Encores! Orchestra, and choreography by Lorin Latarro. The cast includes Sara Bareilles, Brian d’Arcy James, Patina Miller, Phillipa Soo, Joshua Henry, Aymee Garcia, Ta’Nika Gibson, Annie Golden, Albert Guerzon, Brooke Ishibashi, Kennedy Kanagawa, David Patrick Kelly, Julia Lester, Nancy Opel, Cole Thompson, David Turner and Alysia Velez.

Into the Woods is produced by Jujamcyn Theaters; Jordan Roth; New York City Center; Daryl Roth; Hunter Arnold; Concord Theatricals; Nicole Eisenberg; Jessica R. Jenen; Michael Cassel Group; Kevin Ryan; ShowTown Productions; Armstrong, Gold & Ross; Nicole Kastrinos, Executive Producer.