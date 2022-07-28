Charlize Theron, Alfonso Cuarón & Isa Hackett Team For Amazon Film ‘Jane’ Examining Family Life Of Iconic Sci-Fi Writer Philip K. Dick

Academy Award winner Charlize Theron (Bombshell) and multi-Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón (Roma) will produce the film Jane, examining the family life of trailblazing sci-fi writer Philip K. Dick (Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?), for Amazon Studios, Deadline can confirm. They’re partnering on the project with Isa Hackett (The Man in the High Castle), who developed the work based on the lives of her father and his twin sister.

Jane is billed as a story about a woman’s unique relationship with her brilliant, but troubled twin, who also happens to be Philip K. Dick—the celebrated novelist behind Blade Runner source material Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?, along with such iconic titles as A Scanner Darkly and The Man in the High Castle, which have likewise been adapted for the screen. While attempting to rescue her brother from predicaments both real and imagined, Jane plunges deeper and deeper into a fascinating world of his creation. The pic is being eyed as a starring vehicle for Theron, to be directed by Cuarón.

The companies set to produce Jane are Electric Shepherd Productions, Denver and Delilah Productions, and Esperanto Filmoj. Cuarón’s longtime producer and Head of Esperanto Filmoj, Gabriela Rodriguez, is set to produce alongside Denver and Delilah’s Beth Kono and AJ Dix, and Electric Shepherd Productions’ Head of Film and Television Sarah Scougal and creative executive Kalen Egan. Lila Rawlings, Creative Development at Esperanto Filmoj, will serve as executive producer.

“The story of ‘Jane’ has been with me for as long as I can remember. Jane, my father’s twin sister who died a few weeks after birth, was at the center of his universe,” said Hackett. “Befitting a man of his unique imagination, this film will defy the conventions of a biopic and embrace the alternate reality Philip K. Dick so desperately desired—one in which his beloved sister survived beyond six weeks of age. It is her story we will tell, her lens through which we will see him and his imagination. There is no better way to honor him than to grant him his wish, if only for the screen. I’m immensely grateful for the partnership and the brilliance Charlize and Alfonso bring. Their support, particularly with this deeply personal story, means more to me than they could know.”

