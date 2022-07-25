Charlamagne Tha God’s Late-Night Show Adds EP Josh Lieb To Lead Creative Team

EXCLUSIVE: Josh Lieb, former showrunner of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, is joining Charlamagne Tha God’s late-night series.

Lieb, who was also previously an exec producer of The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, will join the Comedy Central series as an exec producer and he will lead the creative team for its second season.

It comes as the show is rebranded from Tha God’s Honest Truth to Hell of a Week with Charlamagne tha God for its sophomore run with more of a focus on a panel format.

The show returns to the cable network this week on Thursday July 28 at 11:30pm with guests including Tyler Perry, Issa Rae, Stephen A. Smith, Sam Jay and Ari Melber.

Lieb will exec produce alongside Lenard “Charlamagne” McKelvey, Stephen Colbert, showrunner Rachael Edwards, Aaron McGruder, Karen Kinney, James Dixon and Norm Aladjem. It is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios

Lieb hails from South Carolina, similar to Charlamagne and Colbert. He served as showrunner for the first three seasons of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He has also worked as a writer/producer on series such as What We Do in the Shadows, Who is America? and Silicon Valley.

Half-hour show Hell of a Week with Charlamagne tha God will now feature influential guests, unlikely pairings of comedians, outspoken celebrities and thought-leaders across the political spectrum, debating the current events permeating politics and culture with guests unpacking the stories blazing the headlines as well as Charlamagne’s unfiltered take on the most talked about topics.

The panel approach replaces the deep dives, sketches and social experiments of the first season.

The show originally launched in September and ran through December. It made its biggest headlines with an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, where The Breakfast Club host pressed her on the power of Senator Joe Manchin and she told him to stop “talking like a Republican”.

“The more I work with Charlamagne and the team, the more excited I am to be here,” said Lieb. “He is a unique voice — not just in late night, but in America.”