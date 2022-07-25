Channel 4 To Give ‘Get Back’ Treatment To Partition Of India With Colorized Doc On Lord Mountbatten & Jawaharlal Nehru Rivalry

EXCLUSIVE: Channel 4 is to give the Get Back treatment to the 1947 partition of India with a colorized documentary telling the story of the bitter personal rivalry between Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Britain’s Lord Mountbatten.

India 1947: Partition in Colour from All3Media-backed Optomen is the latest to embrace the historical colorization approach, which Peter Jackson oversaw for acclaimed Disney+ Beatles doc Get Back and BBC Two World War One feature They Shall Not Grow Old, and Channel 4 embraced for Auschwitz Untold: In Colour.

The two-parter follows the extraordinary events that unfolded from 1946 in the context of a rumored affair between Nehru and Mountbatten’s wife Edwina Mountbatten, along with the growing enmity between Mountbatten and Muslim League Leader Jinnah while the partition negotiations were taking place.

Cyril Radcliffe was then given the task of creating a border between India and Pakistan and the doc has access to his private unpublished memoir, along with reams of archive footage and interviews with historians and Mountbatten experts.

The Crown fans will be familiar with Mountbatten, a close confidante of Prince Charles’s who was portrayed in several episodes of the Netflix anthology by Charles Dance.

Channel 4 Head of Specialist Factual Shaminder Nahal commissioned India 1947: Partition in Colour and said it will “bring to life one of the most tumultuous events of the 20th century for a new audience.”

“With the help of historians and relatives of some key players, the films examine the decisions taken by the main protagonists and the terrible events that followed,” she added. “As the contributors grippingly convey, it’s history that shudders with resonance for today”.

Optomen exec Nick Hornby added: “Our hope is to bring the story of Partition to life for a new generation and shed new light on the how the personalities involved helped shape one of the most shocking chapters in the history of the British Empire”.

Hornby is exec producing, Laura Nash is series director and Alice Fraser is producer.