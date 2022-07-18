Channel 4 Greenlights Boris Johnson Landmark From ‘Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story’ Producer 72 Films; ITV Working Class Target; ‘The Control Room’ Deals – Global Briefs

Channel 4 Greenlights Boris Johnson Landmark From ‘Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story’ producer 72 Films

Channel 4 has greenlit a landmark documentary about disgraced UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson from prolific Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story producer 72 Films. The indie has gained access to rare archive footage for Boris (working title) and spoken with those with intimate knowledge of Johnson to chart his story across four episodes, from his meteoric rise to power to the extraordinary events of his premiership to his downfall over the past fortnight. The series will also divulge how the seeds of political rivalries still being felt in British politics all began in the corridors at Eton, where Johnson beat former Prime Minister David Cameron to the prestigious role of School Captain. Johnson became UK Prime Minister with a huge mandate to “Get Brexit done” in late 2019 but resigned 10 days ago following several scandals and the resignation of more than 50 MPs. “However the story of Boris Johnson’s political career ends he has done more to change Britain and the nature of our politics than any other recent political figure,” said Channel 4 Chief Content Officer Ian Katz. “This landmark series will try answer the question of what shaped the boy who wanted to be king of the world and how he grew to believe that he could escape the laws of political gravity.” Deadline revealed in April that 72 Films is making a similar documentary about Elon Musk.

ITV Sets Working Class Target

UK network ITV has pledged to increase its number of working class employees to 33% by 2025, launch disability access passports and proceed with a range of diversity initiatives as it unveils its Diversity Acceleration Plan Report 2022. The report details progress made so far two years on from the launch, along with the next phase. The socioeconomic 33% target is the first time ITV has had such an aim and comes as the Love Island broadcaster publishes intersectionality data for the first time, with working class representation currently at 30%. Other initiatives to be prolonged to 2025 include Step Up 60, which gives people in mid-level roles from underrepresented backgrounds the opportunity to work on ITV shows. “We want to create and showcase content by, with and for everyone, connecting and reflecting modern audiences,” said Ade Rawcliffe, ITV Group Director of Diversity and Inclusion. “We have more to do to become an anti-racist, anti-ableist organisation. The structural inequalities we see across society and the broadcasting industry are being addressed at ITV too and we’re working to be part of the solution.”

‘The Control Room’ From ‘Sherlock’ Producer Hartswood Sells Worldwide

Following season one premiere last night, BBC thriller The Control Room from Sherlock producer Hartswood Films has sold to several European territories along with Australia and China. In Europe, the three-part thriller will air in the Netherlands on public broadcaster NPO, in Spain on Comunidad Film, and in Ireland on Virgin Media Television, while Dazzler Media has acquired home entertainment rights in the UK and Ireland. BBC Studios has taken for Australia along with ABC for second window and Chinese streamer Pumpkin Film has also acquired the show. Distributor All3Media International struck the deals for the thriller, which launched on BBC One last night to 3.2M viewers. The Control Room comes from BAFTA-winning writer Nick Leather and follows Gabe, played by Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D’s Iain De Caestecker, who works as an emergency call handler for the Scottish Ambulance Service in Glasgow. His world is turned upside down when he receives a desperate life-and-death call from a woman who appears to know him.