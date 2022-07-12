Chadwick Boseman & Jessica Walter Land Posthumous Emmy Nominations

Chadwick Boseman and Jessica Walter received Emmy nominations today for their work in animation more than a year after their deaths. Both are nominated in the Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance category alongside F. Murray Abraham (Moon Knight), Julie Andrews (Bridgerton), Maya Rudolph (Big Mouth), Stanley Tucci (Central Park) and Jeffrey Wright (What If...).

Boseman became a first-time Emmy nominee for reprising his Black Panther role of T’Challa in Disney+’s Marvel animated series What If…?. The series carries a dedication to “our friend, our inspiration and our hero” Boseman, who recorded his part before his death in August 2020, also received a posthumous Oscar nomination for his starring role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Walter received a second posthumous Outstanding Voice-Over Performance Emmy nomination today for her voice role in FXX’s Archer. It comes for Walter’s final episodes in Season 12, which she recorded prior to her March 2021 death. The season bid farewell to Walter’s character Malory in the Season 12 finale.

The nomination brings the late Walter’s total Emmy nomination count to six, including a win for her starring role in 1975’s NBC movie Amy Prentiss. Her other nominated performances were for roles in Arrested Development (2005), Trapper John, M.D. (1980) and The Streets of San Francisco (1977).

