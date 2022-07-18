‘Central Park’: Kristen Bell Returns As New Character; Season 3 Premiere Date & First-Look Images Released

Season 3 of Apple TV+’s animated comedy Central Park will premiere Sept. 9. It will feature original cast member Kristen Bell who is rejoining the series as a new character, Abby, Paige’s (Katherine Hahn) little sister. (first-look image above)

Bell voiced Paige (Hahn) and Owen’s (Leslie Odom Jr.) mixed-raced daughter Molly in Central Park’s first season. She exited the series in 2020 when she announced on Instagram that she was relinquishing the role “to someone who can give a much more accurate portrayal [of the mixed race and Black American experience]”. At the time, Apple said that Bell would return in Season 3 as a new character since Season 2 already had been written and recorded. Molly Emmy Raver-Lampman was subsequently cast as Molly.

From creator, writer and executive producer Loren Bouchard, Josh Gad and Nora Smith, the 13-episode third season of Central Park will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with three episodes, followed by one episode weekly every Friday thereafter through Nov. 18.

It will see Bitsy (Stanley Tucci ) continue her relentless pursuit to buy the park, Owen (Odom Jr.) embark on a new promotional campaign to make more people fall in love with it, and Paige (Hahn) finding herself busier than ever when she lands her first book deal.

Central Park’s voice cast includes Josh Gad, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, Hahn, Odom Jr., Raver-Lampman and Tucci, who was nominated for a Primetime Emmy last week for his role as Bitsy. Guest stars this season include The Afterparty stars Sam Richardson, Ike Barinholtz, Ben Schwartz and Zoë Chao; Loot star Ron Funches; Hello, Jack star Jack McBrayer; as well as Amber Ruffin, Yvette Nicole Brown, Craig Robinson, Tim Meadows, David Alan Grier and more.

Central Park is written and executive produced by Bouchard, alongside Gad and Smith. Steven Davis and Kelvin Yu serve as showrunners and also executive produce. The series is produced for Apple by 20th Television Animation, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Here are more Season 3 first-look images, starting with one of Bell’s Abby and Hahn’s Paige:

Apple TV+

Apple TV+

Apple TV+

Apple TV+

Apple TV+

Apple TV+

Apple TV+