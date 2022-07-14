Céline Sciamma To Preside Over Jury Of Venice’s Giornate Degli Autori

French director and screenwriter Céline Sciamma has been announced as jury president of Venice parallel section Giornate degli Autori (GdA), running August 31 to September 10.

She will preside over a jury of 27 young European cinephiles attending GdA under the auspices of the 27 Times Cinema program, a joint initiative organized by the independent sidebar, the European Parliament’s LUX Audience Award and Europa Cinemas

This jury decides the GdA Director’s Award, the sidebar’s only official prize, under the coordination of Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (KVIFF) director Karel Och.

“Our choice of Céline Sciamma as jury president doesn’t only mean having one of the most intriguing voices in contemporary film with us at Giornate degli Autori; most importantly, what it means is embracing her vision of reality,” said GdA artistic director Gaia Furrer of the Portrait Of A Lady On Fire and Petite Maman director.

“Céline Sciamma has always been interested in questions of identity, and her films have turned the established order of things in cinema on its head. She has thoroughly upended the basic structure of our society and masterfully created new images and new memories.”

Sciamma follows in the footsteps of Bulgarian filmmakers Mina Mileva and Vesela Kazakova. Their 2021 jury feted Romanian filmmakers Monica Stan and George Chiper-Lillemark’s drama Imaculat.

The film then won Venice’s Luigi De Laurentiis Award for Best Debut Film which is open to all first films in Venice’s Official and parallel sections.

“I feel grateful that I get to share my thoughts about contemporary films with such a young groupand at such a political moment for independent cinema,” said Céline Sciamma.

“I feel close in spirit to Giornate degli Autori and I am excited about experiencing it fully as a member of the team this edition. I can’t wait for the impact.”