Casey Bloys Pays Tribute To His HBO Teams After 140 Emmy Nominations Amid Industry “Upheaval”

HBO and HBO Max secured 140 Emmy nominations on Tuesday morning – a solid haul to top the pack.

Casey Bloys, who runs both the premium network and streaming service as Chief Content Officer, thanked his staff for getting them, despite “upheaval” across the industry.

The TV business has been going through some tricky times recently, not least of which is the merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery, which has led to numerous layoffs, with more excepted.

“I would love to just have a little shout-out to my team to Francesca Orsi [EVP Drama], Sarah Aubrey [Head of Original Content, HBO Max], Amy Gravitt and Nina Rosenstein [EVPs, Programming] and Lisa Heller and Nancy Abraham [EVPs, Documentary] and their teams and the production team and the business affairs team,” he told Deadline on Tuesday. “Obviously the industry at large has been going through lots of upheaval lately, and these teams just continue to focus on the work regardless of what’s going on around that. I couldn’t be more proud of them and what they’ve accomplished.”

After trouncing its rivals this morning, Bloys joked that he struggles to celebrate such a feat and was already thinking ahead about next year, which will likely include Game of Thrones spinoff series House of the Dragon, and new seasons of Succession, Barry and The White Lotus among others.

“My particular brand of anxiety, the way it works is, I am of course excited for the shows, for the creators, for everybody involved in for the teams at HBO and HBO Max. But then I immediately go to ‘What are we going to do next year?’ That’s my problem, but I’m trying to enjoy for the day,” he said.

Bloys said amid all of the upheaval, it’s important to continue doing what he and his teams have been doing and not worry about corporate ownership.

“This is my seventh Emmy season for HBO and second at HBO Max. The one thing that you can’t control is who your corporate parent is. We went through AT&T and now with Warner Bros. Discovery,” he said. “But you can always just focus on the shows and keep your head down and do the work and continue to try and do the best shows possible. That’s what we can control and that’s what this team has done brilliantly.”