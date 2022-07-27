Taron Egerton To Star In Thriller ‘Carry On’ For Jaume Collet-Serra, Amblin And Netflix

After receiving some of the best reviews of his career for his role in Apple’s Black Bird series, Taron Egerton looks to have found his next feature project. He is set to star in the Netflix and Amblin action thriller Carry On, with Jaume Collet-Serra on board to direct. TJ Fixman penned the first draft of the screenplay, with Michael Green doing the most recent polish. Dylan Clark will produce. The film marks the first production to come out of the overall deal Amblin signed with Netflix last June.

The thriller centers on Ethan Kopek, a young TSA agent who gets blackmailed by a mysterious traveler to let a dangerous package slip through security and onto a Christmas Day flight.

Holly Bario, Amblin’s president of production, will oversee the project on behalf of the studio. Brian Williams will exec produce via Dylan Clark Productions as will Scott Greenberg and Seth William Meier.

After doing big-budget tentpoles like Jungle Cruise and the upcoming Black Adam, Collet-Serra wanted to get back to his roots of straight-forward action thrillers like Non Stop and Unforgettable that put him on the map, and he saw Carry On as the perfect opportunity. The director will be jumping back into developing his franchises next year but wanted to fit this into his schedule and jumped at it while also having Green, who worked with him on several projects like Jungle Cruise, to give that final polish to script.

As for Egerton, he had been weighing several offers following the recent premiere of Black Bird and instantly clicked with the material once he got his hands on the script. Sources say he was the only actor to read and meet on the project; he and Collet-Serra instantly hit it off and a deal to sign on quickly followed.

