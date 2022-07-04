Wild Bunch Posts Mega Cannes Sales Haul Including Slew Of Deals For Claire Denis, Michel Hazanavicius & Dardenne Movies

EXCLUSIVE: French film sales powerhouse Wild Bunch International (WBI) has unveiled a slew of deals on key titles on its 15-title Cannes 2022 slate.

The extensive roster of sales bucks a trend out of Cannes where the optimistic mood, as the event returned to full strength for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, did not necessarily translate into hard sales for many indie sales companies focused on high-end festival titles.

Michel Hazanavicius’s zombie comedy Final Cut, which opened the Official Selection, has clocked up close to 30 deals worldwide and the U.S. is currently in negotiation.

In Europe, the film sold to Germany (Weltkino), Spain (Vertigo), UK (Signature), Italy (BIM), Benelux (O’Brother), Portugal (Nos Lusomundo), Switzerland (JMH), Bulgaria (Beta Film), Yugoslavia (MCF), Czech Republic (Film Europe), Romania (Independenta), Baltic States (Estinfilm) while Stockholm-based Njuta Films has taken pan-Scandinavian rights.

For Asia and Oceania, the film has sold to Australia (Umbrella Entertainment), Japan (Gaga), South Korea and Vietnam (JC Enterworks) and Taiwan (MovieCloud Ltd), China (Times Vision) and Indonesia (Falcon).

In Middle East and North Africa, there have been individual territory deals to Israel (Lev Cinemas) and Turkey (Mars Production) while Teleview and Front Row Filmed Entertainment have jointly acquired rights pan-Middle East rights and Tunisia’s Ciné 7ème Art has taken North Africa.

The film was released by Pan Distribution in France on May 18, drawing close to 300,000 spectators to date for a gross of roughly $2.9m.

Competition Title Sales

Among WBI’s five Palme d’Or contenders, Claire Denis’s joint Grand Jury Prize winner Stars At Noon is on the verge of selling out worldwide, with a number of key territories on the cusp of being sealed.

Confirmed sales include to Benelux (Imagine/September), Germany (Weltkino), Portugal (Pris), Yugoslavia (Fivia), Czech Republic (Film Europe), Baltic States (Kino Pavasaris), Turkey (Bir Film) and Australia (Rialto Distribution).

In pre-sales, A24 pre-bought North America and long-time Denis partner Ad Vitam took French rights for a release later this year.

Arnaud Desplechin’s family drama Brother And Sister has been picked up for Benelux (Vertigo Film), Switzerland (Xenix), Spain (Vercine), Greece (Cinobo), Italy (Movies Inspired), Portugal (Midas Filmes), Denmark, (Filmbazar), Bulgaria (Beta Film), Yugoslavia (MCF), Czech Republic (Film Europe), Romania (Independenta), Canada (Axia), Israel (Lev Cinemas), Middle East (Teleview), North Africa (Ciné 7ème Art), Australia and New Zealand (Palace), Japan (Moviola), Taiwan (AV-Jet) and China (Red Apollo). Le Pacte released the film in France on May 20.

Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne’s Tori And Lokita, which won Cannes’s special 75th Anniversary Award, has also secured a slew of deals.

In Europe, it has sold to Switzerland (Xenix), Spain (Wanda), Greece (Danaos Films), UK (Picturehouse), Italy (Lucky Red), Portugal (Outsider Films), Denmark (Another World), Iceland (Bio Paradis), Sweden (Triart), Yugoslavia (MCF), Czech Republic (Film Europe), Romania (Independenta), Baltic States (Scanorama Distribution) and Poland (Gutek Film).

In the rest of the world, it has sold to Canada (Maison 4:3), US (Janus Films), Israel (United King), Turkey (Bir Film), Middle East (Teleview/Front Row Filmed Entertainment), North Africa (Ciné 7ème Art), Latin America (Sun Distribution), Japan (Bitters End), South Korea (Jinjin Pictures), Taiwan (Swallow Wings), Hong Kong (Edko) and China (DDDream International). Diaphana Films pre-bought French rights and has scheduled a release for October 5.

Cristian Mungiu’s R.M.N. has sold to more than 30 territories. In Europe, it has been acquired for Spain (Caramel/Bteam Pictures), Greece (Spentzos), UK (Picturehouse), Italy (Bim), Portugal (Nos Lusomundo), pan-Scandinavia (Njuta Films), Bulgaria (Beta Film), Yugoslavia (MCF), Hungary (Cirko), Czech Republic (Film Europe), Baltic States (Kino Pavasaris) and Poland (Gutek).

In the rest of the world, it has sold to Israel (Lev Cinemas), Turkey (Mars), Middle East (Teleview/Front Row), Brazil (Pandora), Peru, Bolivia, Ecuador and Central America (Cineplex), Taiwan (Light Year), Hong Kong (Edko) and China (Hishow).

As previously announced, IFC also acquired US rights, while Le Pacte pre-bought French rights and will release the film in France on October 19.

Ali Abbasi’s Iran-set serial killer thriller Holy Spider, for which Zar Amir-Ebrahimi won the Cannes best actress prize, has also secured a slew of deals, most of which have already been announced.

For a recap, it has sold to Benelux (Cineart), Switzerland (Xenix), Canada (Utopia), Germany (Alamode), Spain (Bteam Pictures/Karma), Greece (Cinobo), UK (Mubi), Italy (Academy Two), Portugal (Nos Lusomundo), Yugoslavia (Fivia), Hungary (Vertigo Media), Czech Republic (Film Europe), Romania (Independenta), Baltic States (A-One), Poland (Gutek), Israel (United King), Turkey (Bir), Middle East (Teleview/Front Row), North Africa (Ciné 7ème Art), US (Utopia), Mexico (Canibal Networks), Latin America (Mubi), Japan (Gaga), South Korea (Pancinema), Taiwan (Proview Entertainment), Hong Kong (Edko), China (Stay Golden), Thailand (Sahamongkolfilm), Idonesia (Falcon) and Malaysia (Mubi).

Metropolitan Filmexport will release the film in France on July 13.

In other sections, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah’s drama Rebel, which debuted in the Midnight Section, has sold Portugal (Cinemundo), Yugoslavia (Karantanija), Czech Republic (Film Europe), Turkey (Bir), Middle East (Teleview), Hong Kong (First Distributor) and Indonesia (Falcon). Njuta has taken pan-Scandinavian rights. Further European deals are in negotiation.

Bac Films pre-bought French rights for a release later this year.

Louis Garrel’s comedy-drama The Innocent, which played in the Cannes Premiere sidebar, has sold to Benelux (Cinéart), Switzerland (Cineworx), Canada (Maison 4:3), Spain (Bteam Pictures), Greece (Cinobo), Italy (Movies Inspired), pan-Scandinavia (A2B), Bulgaria (Beta Film), Yugoslavia (MCF), Czech Republic (New Europe) and Romania (Independenta), Turkey (Bir), Latin America (A2B), Australia (Palace Films) and Hong Kong (DDDreams). Ad Vitam pre-bought France and is planning an October 12 release.

Ukrainian director Maksim Nakonechnyi’s timely drama Butterfly Vision, which world premiered in Un Certain Regard, has been acquired for Japan (Gaga), Turkey (Bir) and Middle East (Teleview).

Mubi snapped up the UK on the eve Cannes as did Nour Films for France, where it has scheduled for an October 12 launch.

From its slate outside of Official Selection, Léa Mysius’s Directors’ Fortnight selection The Five Devils has sold to Benelux (O’Brother), Switzerland (Filmcoopi), Spain (Avalon), Greece (Tanweer), Yugoslavia (MCF), Baltic States, (Scanorama), Poland (New Horizon), Taiwan (Hooray Films).

Mubi took rights for North America, the UK, Ireland, Germany Latin American, Turkey, India and Malaysia on the eve of Cannes. Le Pacte pre-bought French rights and will release the film on August 31.