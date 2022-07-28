Candice Cook Simmons Joins RadicalMedia As Chief Strategy Officer

EXCLUSIVE: Summer of Soul producer RadicalMedia has hired New York attorney and business strategist Candice Cook Simmons as Chief Strategy Officer.

Cook Simmons joins the company from the Cook Law Group, which she founded in 2010. Her professional background includes entertainment, consumer products, technology and fintech.

She has served as an adviser to Venmo co-founder Iqram Magdon-Ismail and Chef Dominique Ansel; was the attorney and strategist behind the trademark execution of the Cronut pastry; and is an adviser to TheHistoryMakers in Chicago, the single largest archival collection of Black oral history, which recently was acquired by the Library of Congress.

“We have ambitious plans for RadicalMedia,” said CEO Jon Kamen, who co-founded the company with Frank Scherma. “The addition of Candice to our executive management team will be a tremendous asset to helping us accomplish those goals.”

“This is a team of visionaries, executors and thought leaders, and I’m excited to join them in continuing to create cutting-edge projects and expanding Radical’s already dynamic portfolio,” Cook Simmons said. “Radical doesn’t follow the trends. It creates them and matches the vision with compelling content that influences the influencers.”

Last year’s Summer of Soul, directed Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, was the second RadicalMedia production to win the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature, following Errol Morris’ The Fog of War (2003). Its Oscar nominees also include Joe Berlinger’s Paradise Lost (1996) and 2015’s What Happened, Miss Simone? Its recent films include Emmy winning films Hamilton, David Byrne’s American Utopia and Spring Awakening, along with the Tony-winning musical Come from Away and History Channel documentaries Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt.