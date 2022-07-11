CAA Signs Robert A. Daly Jr. & David Lipper’s Latigo Films

EXCLUSIVE: Robert A. Daly Jr. & David Lipper have brought their up-and-coming production company Latigo Films to CAA. The pair will now work with the agency and its Media Finance department to arrange financing for and sell the distribution rights to Latigo Films’ productions, with a particular focus on action, and other genres such as rom-coms and thrillers.

Daly and Lipper founded Latigo Films less than a year ago and have already produced five features under their banner. Their first is the romance My Favorite Girlfriend, starring Bonnie Piesse (Obi-Wan Kenobi) and Tyler Johnson (The Young and the Restless), which Saban Films will release in select theaters on August 5.

Other upcoming titles from the company include the noir Joe Baby, starring Dichen Lachan (Severance), Willa Fitzgerald (Reacher), Ron Perlman (Nightmare Alley) and Harvey Keitel (Lansky); the action-thriller Hunt Club, starring Mena Suvari and Mickey Rourke; and the ensemble action-thriller Murder at Hollow Creek.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be working with CAA,” said Lipper, “and we look forward to connecting with all the agents and talent there to create the best possible movies we can.”

“I am excited to be making movies with my partner David Lipper and with CAA,” added Daly—the son of Bob Daly, who formerly headed up Warner Bros. with Terry Semel.

Denise Loren serves as President of Production at Latigo Films, with Isabella Blake-Thomas as Director of Development. The company’s founders plan on producing another three films this year, with a mandate to produce at least four to five films a year going forward.