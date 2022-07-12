BTS Lines Up Docuseries & Concert Film With Disney

K-Pop superstars BTS are getting into business with The Walt Disney Company.

The Korean band have lined up a number of projects with Disney including a docuseries and a concert film. The projects come out of a wide-ranging agreement between BTS studio Hybe and The Walt Disney Asia Pacific, out of its Korean division.

The content will air on Disney’s global streaming services, including Disney+, but the company hasn’t determined where they will live in the U.S.

Projects including concert film BTS: Permission To Dance On Stage – LA, filmed at the Sofi stadium in November, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, a docuseries following the band that includes music rights and footage over the past nine years. The latter will launch next year.

Elsewhere, V of BTS will star in In The Soop: Friendcation, a travel reality series that also includes Itaewon Class’ Seo-jun Park, Parasite star Woo-shik Choi, Hyung-sik Park, and Peakboy.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with HYBE to showcase their original content created with powerful artist IP on our global streaming services including Disney+,” said Jessica Kam-Engle, APAC Head of Content, The Walt Disney Company. “This collaboration represents our creative ambition – to work with iconic content creators and top stars in Asia Pacific so their talent can be enjoyed by mainstream audiences in multiple ways. We believe these new titles will captivate consumers worldwide and look forward to introducing more music content on our service.”

“This will be the start of a long-term collaboration, where we present worldwide audiences a wide range of HYBE content for fans who love our music and artists,” added Park Ji-won, CEO of Hybe. “The Walt Disney Company has a long history of franchise building and promoting musical artists, with its unparalleled brands and platforms.”