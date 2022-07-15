Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Where the Crawdads Sing' Tunes Up With $2.3M In Thursday Night Previews; 'Paws Of Fury' Fetches $505K
Read the full story

‘Bros’: Billy Eichner Gay Rom-Com Making World Premiere At Toronto Film Festival

Bros
'Bros' Universal

Universal’s Brosthe gay romantic comedy starring, co-written and executive produced by Billy Eichner, is heading to the Toronto Film Festival for its world premiere ahead of its Sept. 30 release.

Bros. is billed as a smart, swoony and heartfelt story about gay men maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling towards love. Luke Macfarlane, TS Madison, Miss Lawrence, Symone, Guillermo Diaz, Guy Branum, Monica Raymund, Jim Rash, Harvey Fierstein, Bowen Yang, Amanda Bearse, Dot-Marie Jones, Jai Rodriguez and more will also star.

Nicholas Stoller directs and co-wrote. The film is produced by Judd Apatow, Stoller and Josh Church (co-producer TrainwreckStep Brothers) and is executive produced by Eichner and Karl Frankenfield.

This is the fourth world premiere to be announced for Toronto after Netflix’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out story, Clement Virgo’s Brother and the Paramount Players/Paramount+ movie On the Come Up from Emmy nominee Sanaa Lathan.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad